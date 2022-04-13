Lady Hounds go 3-0 at Ripken Experience

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Last weekend was a unique and memorable one for Coach Matthias Applegate and his Manchester Lady Greyhounds as they made the trek to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee to participate in the Cal Ripken Experience, where they came away with a trifecta of victories, two for the varsity and one for the JV.

The weather wasn’t perfect in the scenic Smoky Mountains but that didn’t stop the action on the state-of-the-art facilities. The Lady Hounds had an early wake-up call on Friday, April 8 with a 9 a.m. match up with Elliott County (Ky.). The early morning action proved to be profitable as the Lady Hounds had all cylinders firing, banging out 14 hits in a 13-3 run rule win.

After a scoreless first inning, the Lady Hounds offense exploded for six runs in the bottom of the second to take early control. Kameyl Carter led off with a triple and one out later came home on a base hit by Maggie Roberts. After a ground out, Roberts scored on a single to right by Jaylise Applegate, who moved up one base on a base hit by Chloe Freeman. A single to left by Hannah Hobbs scored Applegate to make it 3-0. Jenna Campbell followed with a blast to right that resulted in a three-run inside the park home run to put the Lady Hounds up by six.

The Manchester defense came up big in the top of the third, running the perfect relay from Freeman to Hobbs to Roberts to cut down an Elliott County hitter trying to stretch a triple into a homer. Elliott County did score one off Manchester starter Emilee Applegate in the top half of the fourth and two more in the top of the fifth to make things interesting, but that interest didn’t last long.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Lady Hounds won in walk-off fashion when they scored seven times to put the run rule into effect, using the extra-base hit to perfection. In the decisive fifth, Manchester got doubles off the bats of Roberts and Jaylise Applegate and later back-to-back triples from Emilee Applegate and Campbell to wrap up win number one in the Volunteer State.

The big bat of Campbell led the way. going 3 for 4 and driving home 5 runs, with Emilee Applegate, Carter, Roberts, Jaylise Applegate (3 RBI’s), and Freeman collecting two hits apiece. Emilee Applegate went five innings in the center circle, scattering six hits and allowing nary an earned run while fanning four.

BOX SCORE

Elliott County

000 12 —3

Manchester

060 07 —13

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Hobbs 4-1-1-1, Campbell 4-2-3-5, E. Applegate 4-1-2-1, Carter 3-2-2-0, Young 2-1-0-0, Roberts 2-2-2-2, A. Dunn 2-0-0-0, J. Applegate 3-2-2-3, Freeman 3-2-2-0, Team 27-13-14-12.

Extra-Base Hits: J. Applegate 2B, Roberts 2B, Campbell 3B, HR, Carter. E. Applegate 3B

Manchester Pitching:

E. Applegate (W) 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

The second outing on Friday for the Lady Hounds was a JV contest where they picked up a 4-3 win over bath County (Ky). That left the rest of the day for visiting Pigeon Forge before getting back on the field on Saturday morning for a varsity match up with the Adair County Lady Indians (Ky.).

The second varsity contest of the weekend turned out to be much more competitive than the first as the Lady Hounds jumped out to a big lead than had to stave off a late Adair County rally to claim a 10-9 triumph.

The Lady Indians drew first blood, tallying two scores in the top of the first of off Manchester starter Rylie Young. The Lady Hounds got one of those back in the bottom of the second when Young tripled to right and came home on a two-out single by Ashleigh Dunn. Young held Adair County scoreless in the top of the third, setting the stage for another big offensive inning for the hounds, this time a six-run third, all coming with two outs.

The explosion began with a Jenna Campbell two-base hit and also included Young’s second triple of the day and when the smoke cleared the scoreboard had flipped to a 7-2 Manchester lead.

The Lady Hounds added one more in their half of the fourth, a homer to left by Hannah Hobbs, while Adair County tacked on two in the top of the fifth to make it 8-4. The Manchester offense matched that in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Dunn and a run-scoring ground out by Jaylise Applegate.

With a 10-4 advantage, the Lady Hounds had to hang on for dear life over the final two Adair County at-bats as the Lady Indians scored five times but Young worked out of trouble late and a pop out to Hobbs at short was the final out in a Tennessee sweep for the girls in blue and gold.

The Manchester offense produced 11 hits in the win over Adair County, three apiece from Young and Dunn. Young also battled her way through five innings on the rubber, striking out 8 Lady Indians.

The wins improved the Lady Hounds to 4-3 on the season and they came home to an immediate rain out on Monday of a scheduled conference game with Lynchburg. A conference contest with Fayetteville was slated for Tuesday and then a Saturday doubleheader at New Boston.

BOX SCORE

Adair County

200 021 4 —9

Manchester

016 120 x — 10

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Hobbs 3-1-1-1, Campbell 4-1-1-0, E. Applegate 3-1-0-0, Carter 3-1-1-0, Young 3-3-3-2, Roberts 3-0-1-0, A. Dunn 3-2-3-2, J. Applegate 3-0-1-2, Freeman 2-0-0-0, M. Dunn 0-1-0-0, Team 27-10-11-7.

Extra-Base Hits: Campbell 2B, Young 3B (2), Hobbs HR

Manchester Pitching:

Young (W) 5 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 7 BB, 8 K