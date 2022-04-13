News Release

State Representative Brian Baldridge (R-Winchester) and the Ohio House unanimously voted in favor of House Bill 291 on April 6, legislation that will memorialize roads and bridges around the state to honor service members and first responders.

Baldridge, who also serves as the chairman of the Transportation and Public Safety Committee, authored legislation to designate U.S. Route 52 in the southern portion of Adams County as the Adams County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway. This legislation later became part of HB 291.

“It is truly an honor to bring legislation to the Statehouse to memorialize the veterans of the Vietnam War and the sacrifices they made to protect our nation,” said Baldridge.

House Bill 291 will now to the governor to be signed.

State Representative Brian Baldridge is serving his second term at the Ohio House of Representatives. He serves the residents of Ohio’s 90th House District, which includes all of Scioto and Adams Counties, as well as parts of Lawrence County.For more information, contact Rep. Baldridge’s office at 614-466-2124 or rep90@ohiohouse.gov