Reaves, Horner combine for 3-hit shutout

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Mother Nature did not provide a really good week for baseball to be played but Coach Josh Reaves and his Manchester Greyhounds managed to “get one in” on Thursday, April 7, hitting the road for a Division IV non-conference battle at Portsmouth Notre Dame. As Marty Brennaman used to say, it was a “good ol’ good one” as the Hounds used solid defense and some strong pitching to knock off the host Titans by a final score of 2-0.

The win was the second of the season in Division IV that will look good for the Greyhounds when it comes time for tournament seeding, combining with an earlier victory over Whiteoak. On Thursday, it was a pair of righties who did the job on the mound for the winners, Karson Reaves and Leland Horner combining on a three-hit shutout gem.

“Notre Dame has a nice team, but we got some great pitching and we played very good defense,” said Coach Reaves.

The Greyhounds got all the offense they eventually need in their first at-bat. Daulton McDonald was hit by a pitch by ND starter Alex Cassidy to lead off the game, stole second, and moved to third when Jackson Poole grounded out for the second out of the inning. That brought catcher Aaron Lucas to the plate and he responded with a big two-out hit, a double to left that plated McDonald with the game’s first run.

The next five innings were nothing short of a pitcher’s duel between Cassidy and Manchester starter Karson Reaves. The Hounds threatened in the top of the second when Malaki Bayless reached on a dropped third strike and Brayden Young was hit by a pitch. A passed ball moved both runners into scoring position with no outs, but Cassidy struck out Drew Kennedy, Leland Horner, and McDonald to snuff out the threat. Manchester put two runners on again in the top half of the third, a Poole single and a Lucas HBP, but again both were left stranded.

In the bottom of the fourth, the host Titans put two on with two outs off of Reaves but the right hander worked out of the jam and then retired Notre Dame in order in his final inning of work in the fifth. The freshman Horner came on in relief in the bottom of the sixth and found himself in an immediate jam, giving up a leadoff single to Dylan Seison followed by a matt Boldman double to left, putting the go-ahead runs in scoring position with no outs. But Horner proved up to the challenge, getting the next three hitters on a pop up to third, a strikeout, and a ground ball to shortstop Logan Bell.

In the top of the seventh, the Hounds picked up a huge insurance run when Bell singled with one away, stole second, and came home on abase hit by Poole that made it 2-0. In the last chance for the Titans, Horner hit leadoff hitter Braidan Shepherd, but proceeded to retire the next three hitters, a fly out to left fielder Bayless sandwiched between two strikeouts, and the Hounds had posted their seventh consecutive win and improved to 7-1 on the season.

Reaves went five innings for the win, giving up just three hits, walking none and striking out seven. Horner picked up the save with two innings of no-hit baseball, striking out three batters. First baseman Jackson Pool went 2 for 4 and drove in a run.

As it has been all spring, weather permitting the Hounds were slated to be back in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play on Monday, April 11, hosting the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs, but that was postponed until April 25.

BOX SCORE

Manchester

100 000 1 —2

Notre Dame

000 000 0 —0

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): McDonald 3-1-0-0, Bell 4-1-1-0, Poole 4-0-2-1, Lucas 3-0-1-1, Reaves 4-0-1-0, Bayless 3-0-1-0, Young 2-0-0-0, Kennedy 2-0-0-0, Horner 2-0-0-0, Tea, 28-2-6-2.

Extra-Base Hits: Lucas 2B

Notre Dame Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Seison 3-0-2-0, Boldman 3-0-1-0, Cassidy 2-0-0-0, Lester 3-0-0-0, Johnson 3-0-0-0, Shepherd 2-0-0-0, Phillips 3-0-0-0, Stiles 3-0-0-0, Team 25-0-3-0.

Extra-Base Hits: boldman 2B

Manchester Pitching:

Reaves (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K, 58 pitches

Horner 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K, 22 pitches

Notre Dame Pitching:

Cassidy 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K, 122 pitches