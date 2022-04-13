Frank Edmisten, 80, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born December 1, 1941 in Scioto County, Ohio to the late Samuel L. and Mary K. (Rideout) Edmisten. He was a farmer and a US Army veteran. He was also a member of the Russellville Church of Christ, Russellville Masonic Lodge #166 and the Order of Eastern Star #461.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his infant sister, Roberta Edmisten.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra Edmisten of Winchester; children, Eric Edmisten and wife Leigh of Tallmadge, Ohio and Dan Edmisten and wife Cheryl of Winchester; brothers, Steve Edmisten of Winchester and Samuel K. Edmisten and wife Jill of Sardinia; brother-in-law, Chet Berry of Erlanger, Kentucky; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Russellville Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Drue Lane will be officiating. There will be Masonic services at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery with military services by the Walter Miller American Legion Post #394. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley or the American Cancer Society.