Estel Lee Fizer, age 62 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Estel was born on September 3, 1959, the son of the late Bobby Gene and Garnet Nell (Johnson) in Adams County, Ohio. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dixie Fizer and grandson Troy Henderson.

Estel is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Henderson of West Union, Ohio; step-son, Brian Rothwell of Ross County, Ohio; two sisters, Pam Timmer and Joe of Cincinnati, Ohio and Joyce Ward and Jerry of Peebles, Ohio; two brothers, Bobby Fizer of West Union, Ohio and Terry Fizer and Wilma of Georgetown, Ohio; grandson, Dylan Henderson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Terry Fite officiating. Burial will follow at the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours before the service.

Memorials can be made to the Cedar Grove Baptist Church or Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley.