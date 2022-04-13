Indians fall 11-1 in SHAC action

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Maybe under different circumstances there wouldn’t ave even have been a baseball game played on Friday, April 8, but with the weather already playing havoc on the spring schedules, the show must go on. With that being said, it was less than ideal playing conditions as the Peebles Indians baseball squad traveled to Whiteoak to battle the Wildcats in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference small school division match up.

With the temperature hovering near 40 degrees and an intermittent rain falling as the game began, it was the Wildcats who adapted best on this day. The home team jumped on Peebles ace Zane Porter for seven chilly and wet first inning runs and never looked back as they cruised to an 11-1 five inning run rule win.

In the miserable conditions, the Indians threatened in the top of the first against Whiteoak starter Kaden Moon-Stone. With two away, Ethan Beekman reached on an error followed by a walk to Porter, but both were left stranded when Zane Knechtly went down swinging.

In the bottom of the first, it was an uncharacteristic bout of wildness that led to Porter’s downfall, though battling the cold and wet baseballs may have had a lot to do with it. Porter issued four free passes in the first inning and combined with a couple of Peebles errors, all added up to a seven-run first for the Wildcats.

In the top of the second, the Indians threatened again but again came up empty. Brandon Rayburn led off with a walk and was erased on a fielder’s choice ground out off the bat of Evan Day. A base hit by Nathaniel Cummings and a two-out single by Gage Grooms filled the bases but Stone got Mason Sims on a comebacker to the mound to “leave’ em loaded”.

The Wildcats tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the second, one scoring on a David Donohoo sacrifice fly and the other coming across on an error which prompted Peebles head coach Kenny Dick to pull Porter and bring Ethan Beekman to the mound. Beekman retired the first batter he faced to end the inning and then was touched up for two runs in the bottom of the third that put Whiteoak on top 11-0.

The Indians did manage to avoid being shutout in their half of the fifth. With two outs, Porter singled, moved up when Knechtly drew a walk, and scored on an infield hit by Rayburn. The Tribe needed one more run to extend the game for another inning but Knechtly was gunned down trying to steal third for the final out of the dreary game for the Peebles side.

The loss dropped the Indians to 1-2 on the season, all three contests being SHAC action. The only Peebles win came in their season opener with Ripley and they were scheduled to face the Blue Jays again on Tuesday, this time in Ripley. On Thursday the Indians are slated to travel to Lynchburg for yet another conference battle.

BOX SCORE

Peebles

000 01 —1

Whiteoak

722 0x —11

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Grooms 3-0-1-0, Sims 3-0-0-0, Beekman 3-0-0-0, Porter 2-1-1-0, Knechtly 2-0-1-0, Rayburn 2-0-0-1, Day 2-0-0-0, Cummings 2-0-1-0, Shiveley 0-0-0-0, Jones 1-0-0-0, Reed 1-0-1-0, Team 21-1-5-0.

Whiteoak Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Roades 2-2-1-1, Butler 3-0-0-1, Emery 1-2-1-1, Price 3-1-0-0, Donohoo 1-1-0-2, Griffith 2-2-2-2, Barnett 2-1-0-0, Roberts 2-1-1-2, Stone 0-1-0-1, Team 17-11-5-10.

Extra-Base Hits: Emery 2B

Peebles Pitching:

Porter (L) 1.2 IP, 4 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Beekman 2.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Whiteoak Pitching:

Stone (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K