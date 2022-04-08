By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

When exploring the Buckeye Trail, two individuals come to mind. Tom Cross, Adams County Tourism Director who has been there and done that, and the new kid on the block, MoonDoggie LIVERee (kayak and canoe rentals) owner, Nikki Gerber.

Gerber is the Section Supervisor for West Union of the Buckeye Trail and literally wants you to “take a hike”. These days, the Cincinnati resident is Adams County’s biggest cheerleader. Gerber eats, sleeps (well, maybe she sleeps), and breathes, thinking of ways to promote Adams County tourism. Adams County will be the top place for recreation and relaxation in Ohio if she has her way.

Cross has a history of accomplishing projects for Adams County and tourism growth, advocating for the great outdoors. Cross shares that the Buckeye Trail is a continuous hiking trail that joins the four corners of Ohio. The trail started in 1959 in Hocking County. Cross declared that The Nature Conservancy and Buckeye Trail Association opened a new 16-mile section of the 1454-mile Buckeye Trail in September of 2019. The Preserve now has nearly 28 miles of hiking trails.

Gerber and Cross explain the three sections of the Buckeye Trail in Adams County. One goes through West Union, then Shawnee, and north of Shawnee is the Sinking Spring section.

Cross explains, “Buckeye Trail runs along the gravel roads mostly. It goes off-road in a few places.” Once they acquired property at “The Edge,” the trail moved into woods, and the Portland Trail led into the Buckeye Trail. There is camping allowed on the trail, but backpackers must get a permit from The Nature Conservancy. Gerber adds, “Adams County is a place to discover the magic when worlds collide. The Buckeye Trail is a means to discover the biodiversity of this collision. Follow the blue blazes through the three sections of trails that Adams County offers, and it will take you to the most captivating places – The Arc of Appalachia, The Edge of Appalachia, and the Buckeye Trail!”

Gerber’s task is to recruit and train volunteers to maintain the trails. And, she needs volunteers. She reports that The Buckeye Trail Association wants the trail recognized nationally like the North Country Trail. She encourages folks to get out and hike the trail but warns, “Stay on the trail, don’t ever get off the trail.” She also says, “Don’t pick the flowers.” A plant with a G1 rating has a high risk of extinction. Gerber stated, “There are seven plants, five prairies, and two cliffs within the Edge of Appalachia having a G1 rating.”

If you plan on hiking this season, be sure you prepare carefully. Your boots may be made for walking, but it’s best to gear up for the trek. Ohio weather can be unpredictable, so layering clothing is a good idea and utilizing waterproof hiking gear. Stay hydrated and wear appropriate convertible clothing that can transform per weather conditions: pack sunscreen, sunglasses, snacks, and insect repellant. A GPS is great if the internet is accessible. It’s always wise to carry a compass and trail map and use your camera to take photos along the trail. Gerber recommends downloading “The FarOut app,” saying, “If you set your phone to airplane mode while hiking, the GPS will track you.” Remember, “There is a whole world out there. Pack your backpack, your best friend, and go.”