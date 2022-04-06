Cheryl Jean (Grooms) Francis, 64, of West Union, Ohio passed away on April 4, 2022 at her residence. She was born March 5, 1958 in Portsmouth. She is preceded by husband, Wendell Carl Francis; mother, Esther Grooms; four brothers, Tyrone Jones, John Jones, Randy Grooms and Tony Grooms; and two sisters, Dixie Fizer and Sherry Woolard.

Cheryl is survived by two sons, Jayson (Jennifer Yates) Tackett of West Union and Jeremy (Crystal) Tackett of Manchester; one daughter, Jennifer F. Tackett of West Union; one sister, Diane Grooms of West Union; three grandchildren, Jayson Lee Tackett of Maysville, Kentucky, Jayden Tackett of Manchester Candace Stephenson of Goshen and Jai Brookbank of Ripley; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Mrs. Francis will be cremated.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. serves the family.