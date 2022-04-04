Brett “BJ” Wheatley, 65, of Lynx, Ohio passed away on April 2, 2022 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born February 23, 1957 in West Union. He was preceded in death by parents James Martin and Helen Pauline (Grooms) Wheatley and one nephew, David Matthews.

B.J. is survived by three brother,: Doug (Donna) Matthews of Springboro, Steve Matthews of Brush Creek Township and Kent (Shirley) Matthews of Hillsboro; two nieces, Dawn Hock and Sonya Priest; and many friends.

The public visitation is 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio.

Mr. Wheatley will be cremated following services and a private inurnment will be at the West Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.