By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The mission statement of the National Beta Club is, “To promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service, and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.” Members must embrace and embody these four pillars. Skylar Stapleton from North Adams High School has exemplified these traits, and he will represent Ohio as Beta President next year.

Stapleton is currently a junior at NAHS. Besides the Beta Club, he is a member of the band and honor choir, academic team, cross country, and participates in the mock trial. He says, “Beta is a volunteer organization mainly led by students. Adults also help, and it’s almost run like a business. It’s all about building a relationship with your community through service.” Not all schools have a Beta Club, which is the number one item Stapleton aspires to change.

He adds, “Adams County probably makes up one-fourth of the state convention. There are only 10 to 12 schools.” He continued, “I think it’s simply because many schools don’t know about it.” Stapleton wants to market the organization so that schools become aware of Beta’s offerings. “Beta improves their communities and gives their students opportunities.” Although Stapleton knows that he will unlikely achieve his marketing goals in one year, he hopes he can have a plan in place. He stated, “I’m hoping that my influence will encourage the adults who run the program to instill that value into other people in the next few years.”

Stapleton knows that part of his tasks will be representing Ohio by going to other state conventions and meeting people. He explained that he would also help run the procedures of next year’s Beta convention. When asked how his role would benefit other students in the Beta organization, he said, “One thing I like to pride myself on is moral consistency. I’m really big about being a good leader and what that means to serve the people and help people no matter the cost. Always represent them and put your interests away to ensure they are first.” When discussing the obstacles, he will face, Stapleton shared, “It will be meeting people from across the country that I’ve never met before and trying to relate with them. I would consider myself a pretty social person, but meeting people from all around that you’ve never met before and trying to find common ground, I think that’s hard to do for anyone.”

Although Stapleton speaks with self-assurance and poise, he credits his mom, Trina, for her continued support when he was running for president. He said, “She helped me so much with everything. If it weren’t for her, I probably wouldn’t have had the courage or the confidence to go out and stand up there and give a speech.”

One of the group’s activities is engaging in community service projects in Adams County. “Every year at the Seaman Fall Festival, we help the Lions Club with their baked potato stand. It’s probably our biggest service project every year, ” Stapleton explained.

The NAHS Beta Club advisor is Kelly Boerger. She says of Stapleton, “Skylar is an amazing young man who is self-driven to succeed. He has a stage presence full of charisma, and he will represent North Adams Beta Club with dignity and integrity. I am excited for all the opportunities he will embark on by being a State Officer in the National Beta Club.”