News Release

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has entered into a new corporate partnership with the American Cancer Society through a multi-year agreement.

The American Cancer Society is an organization on a mission to free the world from cancer. The non-profit organization invests in lifesaving research, provides 24/7 information and support and works to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection and treatment.

“We are pleased to have the American Cancer Society join our team as a corporate partner,” said Dr. Karissa Niehoff, CEO of the NFHS. “Cancer is an issue that touches everyone in a direct or extended way, and we are glad to be working with ACS to continue that ongoing goal of freeing the world from this deadly disease.”

“We are very excited to enter this partnership with the National Federation of State High School Associations,” said Brad Wisdom, ACS national senior director, youth and youth professionals development and engagement. “This partnership will allow us to touch millions of lives as we continue to provide advocacy, patient support, and discovery science for cancer patients and their families.

We look forward to all of the ways the American Cancer Society and the NFHS will team up in the fight against cancer.”

As part of the three-year partnership, the American Cancer Society is now designated as the “Official Charity Choice of the NFHS.” Additionally, the NFHS will promote a year-round campaign to raise money for the American Cancer Society through an online storefront offering cancer-themed items hosted by the NFHS and encourage those purchasing NFHS rules publications to make a donation to the American Cancer Society.

The agreement also calls for advertising opportunities such as promotion through email marketing and the NFHS Network and advertising space in NFHS rules books and the NFHS’s flagship magazine — High School Today. Finally, the NFHS will provide the American Cancer Society with exhibitor’s booth space at the National Athletic Directors Conference, NFHS Winter Meeting and NFHS Summer Meeting with an opportunity to speak at each event.

For more information on the American Cancer Society, please visit www.cancer.org.