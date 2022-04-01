Floyd D. Storer, 81 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Adams County Manor in West Union, Ohio.

Floyd was born on November 23, 1940, in Lawshe, Ohio, the son of the late Francis and Eva L (Turner) Storer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Phillip Storer, Berlin Storer, Robert Storer, and Donald Storer; and by a sister, Lillian Burke.

Floyd is survived by three sisters, Virginia (Fred) Balzhiser of Batavia, Ohio, Elizabeth V. Armstrong of Seattle, Washington and and Joy (Larry) Thatcher of West Union.

The family will plan a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.