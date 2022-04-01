Charles H. Bayless, age 80 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday March 30, 2022 at the SOMC Hospice. Charles was born on November 11, 1941, the son of the late Charles and Thelma (Dunkin) Bayless in Adams County, Ohio. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Jean Bayless; brothers George and Johnny Bayless; and sisters Dorothy Bradford and Edith Barnes.

Charles is survived by daughters, Regina Thatcher and Jared of Bentonville, Ohio, Pam Miller and Mike of Manchester, Ohio and Ginger Bayless and Cheria of West Union, Ohio; sons Charlie Bayless, Brian Bayless, and Mike Bayless and Trish, all of West Union, Ohio and Monte Bayless and Jennifer of Hillsboro, Ohio; step-children Terry Dickens of South Carolina and Ronald Dickens and Richard Dickens and Karen all of Manchester, Ohio, Darlen Tucker and John of Cherry Fork, Ohio, Linda Perry and James of Manchester, Ohio and Sherrie Dickens of Wisconsin; brothers Larry Bayless and Roger Bayless; sisters Jane Stout, Betty Brewer, Ann Lute, Linda Crawford and Mary Rhoads; 32 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022 at noon at the West Union Village Cemetery with Johnny Jones officiating, with military graveside services by the Adams County Honor Guard. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

A meal will follow the graveside services at The Willow on Eckmansville, Road.

Memorials can be made to the Ronald McDonald House in Charles H. Bayless’s name.