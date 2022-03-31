The West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m. on March 8, 2022 at the Municipal Building, Mayor Jason Buda presiding. Call to order, roll call and Pledge to the flag: John R Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – present, Jason Francis – present, Mary Jane Campbell – present, Randy Brewer – present., Donna Young – present; also in attendance: Tanya Johnson – Clerk, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator, Tim Sanderson – Police Department, Danni Studebaker – Asst. Chief West Union Life Squad, J.R. Kirker – Fire Chief, Tom Mayes – Solicitor. Visitors: Cheri Rice, Amber Turner – ABCAP, Nancy Darby – ABCAP, Veronica Grooms, Michael Thompson, Theresa Yiannakis, Jim Yiannakis, Ruth Young, Kent Bryan – CT Consultants.

Michael Thompson addressed Council on the alley beside his home at 215 N. Cherry Street. He asked Council whether the Village is going to maintain the alley beside his home or close it. The Village Administrator said there was gravel coming to be placed on that alley.

Amber Turner, ABCAP, spoke to Council on a few grants they have received for COVID-19 Relief Programs and Utility Assistance Plus, no action was taken by Council.

Motion by Jason Francis to approve the minutes of the regular meeting on February 22, 2022, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Mark Brewer to approve payment of bills submitted, second by Francis, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Randy Brewer to accept the statement of receipts for Mayor’s Court for the month of February for the net amount of $4806, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Ordinance 2022-4 vacate a portion of an unnamed alley within the Village of West Union, motion by Francis for third reading, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, ordinance passed.

Resolution 2022-4 amend the Official Certificate, motion by Francis, second by Campbell, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed.

Resolution 2022-5 authorizing the Mayor of the Village of West Union to prepare and submit an application and execute a project grant/loan agreement with the Ohio Public Works Commission for the West Union Wastewater Treatment Project, motion by Randy Brewer, second by Lafferty, roll call vote: all yea, resolution passed.

Discussion on the COVID Resolution, motion by Francis to table this matter, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Lafferty for executive session ORC 121.22 G1 to consider employment of a Fiscal Officer, second by Francis, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Mark Brewer to return to regular session, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea.

Motion by Randy Brewer to hire Cheri Rice at $14 per hour, background check, hours will be 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., with a six-month probation period, second by Francis, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Report from Jerry Kirker, Village Administrator:

1. Kirker told Council about SR41 Shared Use Path – Phase 2 Project, no action was taken.

2. The Village Administrator informed Council that an AEP Grant for North Street Water Project was sent in.

3. Discussion on: Christmas banners, Splash Park opening on June 1, warning siren didn’t work – new battery on order, storm drains, water rates, replacing meters, water usage, new wastewater plant, metering system, and water bills.

Danni Studebaker, WULS, advised Council that the Squad had 52 runs so far in the month of March. The life squad has a yearly total of 397 runs.

J.R. Kicker, Fire Chief, reported the Fire Department had 102 runs so far this year. For the month of March, the Fire Department has had 11 runs to present. Also, the tanker has arrived back from Elizabethtown.

Solicitor Tom Mayes spoke to Council on the property at 307 and 311 West Main Street. There has been money set aside to repair this building. Whalen Law Office will be taking care of this matter. The Solicitor also talked about the “Agreement For Costs Of Emergency Medical Services”, motion by Donna Young for the agreement, second by Campbell, roll call vote: 5 yea, Mark Brewer – abstain, motion passed.

Mayes gave the Clerk two lease agreements for the West Union Fireman’s Building Association and the Adams County Board of Commissioners (Adams County Clerk of Court, Title Department). The Clerk will make copies for Council to look over.

Shelley Gifford, Treasurer, spoke to Council on the Auditors requesting information on employees with no sick time, no action was taken.

Council member Francis informed Council about a safety survey he has been working on for the radar speed control system. Motion by Lafferty to have this safety survey run through the Police Committee, second by Young, roll call vote: 5 yea, Mark Brewer – abstain, motion passed.

Council member Randy Brewer announced there will be a Police & Safety Committee Meeting on March 15 .

At this time, the Mayor read the resignation of Tax Administrator Steve Ogg. Motion by Francis to accept the resignation, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Francis for executive session ORC 121.22 G1 personnel, compensation, second by Campbell, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Campbell to return to regular session, second by Young, roll call vote: all yea.

Motion by Francis to raise the pay of the following employees: Ryan Myers – $19 per hour, Jeff Bowling – $18 per hour, Brittany Johnson – $17 per hour, Shane Young – $17 per hour, and Patty Foote – $14 (½ from Police and ½ from Mayor’s Court) per hour, second by Young, roll call vote: 5 yea, Mark Brewer – abstain, motion passed.

Council member Francis called a Finance Committee meeting for March 22.

Motion by Francis to adjourn, second by Young, roll call vote: all yea, meeting adjourned.