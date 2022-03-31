Young fires shutout in varsity debut

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After suffering a season opening loss to Portsmouth Clay on Monday afternoon, Coach Matthias Applegate and his Manchester Lady Greyhounds softball squad were back on their home field the next afternoon for their first foray 0f 2022 into Southern Hills Athletic Conference play as they hosted the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors.

It turned out to be a memorable day for Coach Applegate as he picked up his first win as a varsity coach in thrilling fashion, a seventh inning walk-off 1-0 victory. It was also a memorable for Lady Hounds’ freshman Rylie Young, who got her first vast win in the center circle, tossing a two-hit shutout at the Lady Warriors.

One of those hits was a leadoff triple in the top of the second by Eastern’s Allie Grooms, the game;s first serious scoring threat. But Young wiggled out of trouble, fanning Tabby Schumacher and then seeing Grooms wiped off the base paths on a bunt attempt. A line out to shortstop Hannah Hobbs ended the Lady Warriors’ at-bat.

The only other base hit off the right handed deliveries of the freshman Young came in the top half of the third, a two-out single by Eastern’s Katelyn Brown, who was left stranded when Young got Marleee Helbling swinging.

The Manchester offense was having just as many struggles with Eastern pitching and their first threat came in the bottom of the fourth after back to back base hits by Emilee Applegate and Kameyl Carter. those runners made it to second and third with two outs but were left there when Ashleigh Dunn grounded out to first.

The game remained a scoreless deadlock until the Lady Hounds came to bat in their half of the seventh. Ashleigh Dunn led off with a four-pitch walk, then stole second and advanced to third on an Applegate ground out. Chloe Freeman went down swinging for the second out, bringing Hobbs to the plate with the chance to bring home the winner, but the Lady Warriors took care of that. An 0-1 pitch was wild, allowing Dunn to race home with the game’s only run, a walk-off winner for the home team.

The exciting win evened the Lady Hounds’ record at 1-1 on the season and they were slated to be back in action on Thursday, March 31, hosting Whiteoak in conference play and continuing SHAC action the next day with a trip to West Union.

BOX SCORE

Eastern Brown

000 000 0 —0

Manchester

000 000 1 —1

Eastern at the Plate (AB-R-H-RBI): Brown 3-0-1-0, Helbling 3-0-0-0, Edmisten 3-0-0-0, Grooms 3-0-1-0, Schumacher 2-0-0-0, Perkins 3-0-0-0, Shelton 2-0-0-0, Jimison 2-0-0-0, Clark 2-0-0-0, Team 23-0-2-0.

Extra-Base Hits: Grooms 3B

Manchester at the Plate (AB-R-H-RBI): Hobbs 3-0-1-0, Campbell 3-0-0-0, Applegate 3-0-2-0, Carter 3-0-2-0, Young 3-0-1-0, Roberts 3-0-0-0, A. Dunn 1-1-0-0, J. Applegate 3-0-0-0, Freeman 3-0-0-0, Team 25-1-6-0.

Manchester Pitching:

Young 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K