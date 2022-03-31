By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Sometimes for athletes, it is a good lesson to learn that life isn’t always about sports. Sometimes it can be about pitching in and helping out in the community when necessary. At North Adams, coaches always stress to their athletes the importance of giving back to the community. An example of that came last week when the good people at Church 180 in Seaman were low on volunteers for their Emergency Food Pantry.

“The North Adams Varsity Baseball Team volunteered this evening at our C180 Emergency Food Pantry,” said Church 180’s Talitha Parks. “The boys were a huge help in packing, sorting and serving families directly by loading vehicles in the drive through distribution. This was our fastest distribution to date! Special thanks to Coach Meade and his coaching staff for all of the help and great job influencing such a great group of young men. The boys went above and beyond to help however they could.”

The Defender sends a big shout to Coach Meade and his team for stepping up in a time of need in their community. Lessons learned.