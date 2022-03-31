By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coming off two of the most successful softball seasons in school history, Coach Doug McFarland and his Peebles Lady Indians opened up defense of their Division IV district title on Tuesday, March 29, hosting the Ripley Lady Jays in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action. The Lady Indians opened with a mark on the left side of the ledger, downing the visiting Lady Jays by a final score of 9-3.

Peebles struck early in the win, getting to Ripley starter Olivia Dragoo for three runs in the bottom of the first as Marisa Moore, Baylie Johnston and Caydence Carroll all reached base safely to begin the frame. Moore and Johnston came home on wild pitches while Carroll scored on a Darby Mills sacrifice fly.

Peebles added another run in the bottom of the second when Moore singled with two outs, stole second, and came around on a Baylie Johnston base hit.

Trailing 4-0 as they came to bat in the top of the fourth, the Lady Jays scored twice off of Peebles starter Lanie Johnston to slice their deficit in half. Those two Ripley runs came when Riley Finn singled, Kenlee Finn walked, and both came in to score on a Simone Hutchinson base hit. The Lady Indians answered with two in their half of the fourth, the first of those coming on a home run to left by Moore, followed by a two-bagger by Baylie Johnston, who again came across on a wild pitch to make it 6-2.

Ripley scored a single run in the top of the fifth when leadoff hitter Reggie Taylor reached on an error and later scored on a passed ball. The final three Peebles runs of the game came in the bottom of the sixth on run-scoring hits by Carroll, Lanie Johnston and Mills. The Lady Jays went scoreless in the top of the seventh as Coach McFarland’s squad opened their 2022 campaign with a 9-3 triumph.

The Lady Indians banged out 16 hits inthe win, led by senior Marisa Moore, who went 4 for 4 and scored 4 runs, including her fourth inning homer. Baylie Johnston went 3 for 4 as did Caydence Carroll and Lanie Johnston.Lanie Johnston tossed a complete game in the center circle, allowng just four hits.

On Wednesday, the Lady Indians were on the road in non-conference action, facing the Southeastern lady Panthers. with two tough conference game looming he next two days, Coach McFarland gave the starting pitching nod to freshman Abigail Smalley. Although the experience was good, the results didn’t go tht ePeebles way as the Lady Panthers scored a 15-5 run-rule win in six innings.

Even in defeat, there were some offensive highlights for the Lady Indians. Moore had two more hits, Emmi Nichols poked an RBI double, and Avery Storer blaster a run-scorong triple.

The two aforementioned tough conference games were slated for Thursday and Friday as the Peebles gilrs hosted Fairfield on Thursday and then traveled to Eastern Brown on Friday. Those results were not available by press time.

BOX SCORE

Ripley

000 210 0 —3

Peebles

310 203 x —9

Ripley at the Plate (AB-R-H-RBI): R. Taylor 4-1-1-0, G. Taylor 3-0-0-0, Sims 4-0-0-0, R. Finn 4-1-2-0, Dragoo 3-0-0-0, K. Finn 1-1-0-0, E. Hutchinson 3-0-0-0, S. Hutchinson 3-0-1-2, Fulton 2-0-0-0, Team 27-3-4-2.

Extra-Base Hits: R. taylor 2B

Peebles at the Plate (AB-R-H-RBI): Moore 4-4-4-1, B. Johnston 4-2-3-1, Carroll 4-2-3-1, Storer 4-1-2-0, L. Johnston 4-0-3-1, Mills 3—0-1-2, Nichols 4-0-0-0, McFarland 2-0-0-0, Schumacher 3-0-0-0. Team 32-9-16-6.

Extra-Base Hits: Moore HR, B, Johnston 2B, L. Johnston 2B

Ripley Pitching:

Dragoo (L) 6 IP, 16 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Peebles Pitching:

L. Johnston (W) 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 Er, 3 BB, 2 K