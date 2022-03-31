NA suffers losses to Fairfield, Southeastern

After ranging far to his left to snag a ground ball, North Adams shortstop Caleb Rothwell makes the throw to first base for the out in the Devils’ loss to Southeastern on March 30. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The first week of the 2022 baseball season didn’t start quite the way the Coach Rob Meade hoped it would as the Devils suffered defeats in both of their first two outings. On Tuesday, the Devils opened with a Southern Hills Athletic Conference home game with the Fairfield lions and went down to defeat 11-1, then the next day the North Adams boys were back on their home field for a non-conference battle with the Southeastern Panthers and fell 8-3.

“Unfortunately, our inexperience has shown up in our first two games,” said Coach Meade. “We’ve got some things to work on and figure out as a team to get ourselves headed in the right direction.”

On a cold and uncomfortable Tuesday, North Adams and Fairfield were entangled in a close game early until the Lions’ offense got rolling, something that never occurred for the home team. The Lions took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third against North Adams starter Caleb Rothwell and then tagged Rothwell for three more in the top half of the fourth.

Coach Meade called on Brady Lung in relief and he was touched up for two runs in the top of the sixth that gave the Lions a 6-0 lead, before the Devils scored their only run of the game in the bottom half. Lukas Rough led off the inning with a double to left and moved to third on an Easton Daulton. Roush came home on an RBI ground out by Nathan Parks to make it 6-1. But for good measure, the Lions tacked on five more in the top of the seventh off of Parks to cruise to the 11-1 conference win.

Rothwell was tagged with the loss, while the only two hits the Devils could muster off of Fairfield pitching were the two by Roush and Daulton in the sixth. The North Adams defense didn’t help their pitchers much, committing five errors in the field.

The weather conditions on Wednesday were quite different from the previous day as the Devils faced off with Southeastern, warm and quite windy. The tone of the game was different also, at least for awhile, as North Adams took an early lead. With Lukas Roush throwing four shutout frames as the starter, the Devils jumped on the board first in their half of the second.

Brady Lung led off the inning with a base hit and moved to second on a Daulton ground out. Lung advanced to third when Parks reached on an error and the bases were loaded after a walk to Ethan Taylor. Landon Swayne went down swinging for the second out but catcher Connor Rhoden picked him up with a line drive single to right that scored Lung and Parks to give the home team a 2-0 advantage.

The Panthers finally got to Roush in the top half of the fifth, forcing him from the mound with a two-spot to tie the game. The North Adams bullpen had a rough day, however, and it proved costly. Southeastern put up four tuns in the top of the sixth and two more in the top of the top of the seventh off of reliever Ethan Taylor to take control of teh contest and the only North Adams rebuttal was a single run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI base hit by Parks. Trailing now 8-3, the Devils went scoreless in the bottom of the seventh to suffer their second loss in as many days.

Weather permitting, the Devils were right back in action on Thursday, March 31, hosting Lynchburg in conference play and then concluding a busy first week with yet another SHAC home game on Friday with the Whiteoak Wildcats.

BOX SCORE

Southeastern

000 024 2 -8

North Adams

020 001 0 —3

Southeastern at the Plate (AB-R-H-RBI): Smith 5-1-1-2, Brown 4-3-1-0, McWhorter 4-1-3-3, Estep 4-0-1-1, Strasburg 0-0-0-0, Wheeler 3-0-1-0, Leach 2-0-0-0, Chenault 4-0-0-0, Lenox 2-2-1-0, Flowers 4-1-1-0, Team 32-8-9-6.

N. Adams at the Plate (AB-R-H-RBI): Young 4-0-0-0, Rothwell 2-0-0-0, Roush 2-0-0-0, Shupert 1-0-1-0, Lung 2-2-1-0, Daulton 3-0-0-0, Parks 3-1-1-1, Taylor 2-0-0-0, Swayne 3-0-1-0, Rhoden 3-0-1-2, Team 26-3-5-3.

Southeastern Pitching:

Pfiefer (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 105 pitches

N. Adams Pitching:

Roush 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 74 pitches

Parks 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 18 pitches

Taylor (L) 2.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 44 pitches