All County Arts and Music Festival hosted by WUHS

Satrista Lewis Myrick (left) presented two $1000 scholarships in memory of her uncle Tim and grandfather John Lewis. Madison Taylor of WUHS (center) received the Scholarship of Art, and Harley Helterbridle (right) of WUHS received the Scholarship of Science.

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Art moves us. Storytelling through many mediums invokes emotion and stirs something within us. Art can make you want to join in dance and song, make you sad, angry, joyful, or filled with indescribable awe. The music, dancing, and art exhibit at the Adams County All-County Arts and Music Festival on March 23 at West Union High School provoked many sensations. What a talented young group of artists!

Adams County Ohio Valley School District Superintendent Richard Seas opened the evening, saying, “The focus of the arts is important in developing our young people in the heightened skills of listening, reading, self-expression, collaboration, and creativity. Our continuing goal is to provide opportunities for students to develop artistic skills and showcase their talents.”

The art and music teachers for the Adams County youth are NAHS- Matthew Williams (Instrumental and Vocal) and Trina Stapleton (Art), WUHS- Carl Schneider (Instrumental), Aaron VanPelt (Vocal), and Michael Felts (Art), PHS- Brianna Dowell-Howko (Instrumental and Vocal), Beth McElwee (Art), and MHS- Julia Jenick (Instrumental and Vocal), Crystal Roberts (Art).

The art exhibition displayed works from each high school using various mediums and themes. The 2- dimensional pieces receiving the Joan Wittenmyer McCoy Art Awards were from NAHS: First and SecondPlace Areena Goon with “Unraveled,” and “Mesa Sunrise,” and Third Place Megan Reid with “Iron Man.” Honorable mentions were Harley Helterbridle and Madison Taylor of WUHS and Megan Reid of NAHS. The 3-dimensional pieces receiving awards were First Place Maggie Roberts of MHS with “Peacock,” Secoond Place Madison Taylor with “Relevance,” and Third Place Lucy Gabbert of WUHS with “Death.” Honorable mentions were from NAHS: Jadyn Wright, Shaye Goon and Kendal Sullivan.

The Defender spoke with two artists represented at the exhibition about their poignant pieces. Lucy Gabbert’s jean jacket was a statement on social injustices with a painting of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the back. The jacket had patches with messages like, “‘No’ is a full sentence,” “Feed the poor,” and “Healthcare for all.” Gabbert said, “I wanted to do a piece of art on the back of this jacket, and I’ve always loved politics and social issues.” Gabbert, a fan of mythology and magical fantasy figures, won Third Place for another piece entitled “Death,” she stated, “I’ve always appreciated the idea in different media of death as this patient and kind person. She meets everyone and is kind to those who deserve it.”

Zero Bryant presented a hauntingly compelling piece of mixed media. Though the work was untitled, his Artist’s Statement revealed the art was reflective of mental health issues. The Defender met with Zero on Thursday morning following the show, and he was kind and transparent in discussing his work. “I associate all my art with how to help myself in things. I’ve done multiple pieces on trans things and LGBTQ+ in general because I’m a part of it.” Zero understands that not everyone understands his art and that some consider it weird or creepy. He said, “They don’t look under the skin of it, so they just kind of ignore it.” He explained the piece on display at the show, saying, “When the teacher brought up social issues, my brain automatically went to suicide because it needs more recognition. There are so many issues inside a person’s head for them to go that way.” Zero clarifies, “The light can get blocked out by all the darkness and crushes together into just only darkness, and you just kind of ignore everything that would be good to a stable mind. There are multiple ways mental health can affect you. The way I put it, it was more of a personal experience.”

The NAHS Beta Team performed a song and dance in the cafeteria as extra entertainment during the art showcase. The group placed first in the performing arts group talent at the Ohio State Beta Convention and will be performing and competing with their dance number at the National Beta Convention in July.

Satrista Lewis Myrick presented two $1000 scholarships in memory of her uncle Tim and grandfather John Lewis. Madison Taylor of WUHS received the Scholarship of Art, and Harley Helterbridle of WUHS received the Scholarship of Science. The Maggie Hoff scholarships were presented to students who plan to major or minor in the performing or fine arts in college. The recipients were Madison Taylor of WUHS and Jachin Irwin of WUHS.

The State Beta Convention art winners were from NAHS. They included: Mixed Media- First P,lace Garrett Bunn, Second Place Harlee Brand, Woodworking- First Place Shaye Goon, B&W Photo- First Place Kirsten Campbell, Third Place Sydney Figgins, Painting- First Place T.J. Holt, Drawing- First Place Alanna Mays, 3-D Design- First Place Josie Taylor, Fiber Arts- Second Place Madi Hesler, Third place Daisy Holt, Color Photo- Third Place Morgan Kell, Recyclable Art- Second Place Kyla Mahon and Declan Metz. The Cincinnati Zoo/Save Local Waters Barrel Artist winners from NAHS were Areena and Shaye Goon.

The evening concluded with delightful musical performances by the All-County Band conducted by guest band conductor Carl Schneider and the All-County Choir directed by guest director and former WUHS teacher Neil DeAtley. The talent showcased at the 2022 Adams County All-County Arts and Music Festival proved gifted and artistic youth are in our midst.