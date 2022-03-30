Young, Hobbs go deep in Manchester loss

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Under the leadership of new head coach Matthias Applegate, the 2022 version of the Manchester Lady Greyhounds took to their home field on Monday, March 28 for their home opener, hosting the Lady Panthers of Portsmouth Clay. After falling into near run-rule situation, the Lady Hounds rallied behind a pair of long balls from Rylie Young and Hannah Hobbs but fell short in their first outing, falling by a final score of 10-5.

After both teams went scoreless in their first at-bats, the Lady Panthers struck first, picking up four runs in the top half of the second off of Manchester starter Emilee Applegate, stringing together a single, double and triple to grab the early lead. While the Lady Hounds’ offense was silent for the first five frames, the visitors continued to add to their advantage, getting one in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, and two more in the sixth.

That left the Lady Hounds in a precarious situation, coming to bat in the bottom of the sixth facing a 10-0 deficit, knowing that if they didn’t score the game would be called. That turned out not to be the case, however. Just one out away from the loss, Kameyl Carter singled to center and that was followed by a Rylie Young blast out of the park in center field that kept the home team alive. The Young dinger was followed by a Maggie Roberts two-bagger, but Roberts was left stranded when Ashleigh Dunn grounded out to out to second.

In the center circle now, Young held the Lady Panthers scoreless in the top of the seventh, giving her team one more shot at the plate. Madison Dunn led off the bottom of the seventh by reaching on a missed third strike and came racing all the way around to score on a three-base hit by Chloe Freeman. Freeman’s triple was followed by a blast over the left field fence by leadoff hitter Hannah Hobbs to pull the Lady Hounds within 10-5, but that was as close as it would get. Two ground outs and a fly out later the game was over with Clay heading for the bus with a road victory in hand.

The Lady Hounds banged out eight hits in the loss, two of those off the bat of third baseman Jenna Campbell, and four of those for extra bases. Applegate was tagged with the loss, going five innings and allowing eight runs, only two of them of the earned variety.

Coach Applegate’s squad was right back in action on Tuesday night as they hosted Eastern Brown in their first Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest and will be back at home on Thursday, March 31 to host Whiteoak in conference action.

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth Clay

041 212 0 -10

Manchester

000 002 3 —5

Manchester Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Hobbs 3-1-1-2, Campbell 4-0-2-0, E. Applegate 4-0-1-0, Carter 4-1-1-0. Young 3-1-1-2, Roberts 3-0-1-0, A. Dunn 3-0-0-0, J. Applegate 2-0-0-0, M. Dunn1-1-0-0, Freeman 3-1-1-1, Team 30-5-8-5.

Extra-Base Hits: Roberts 2B, Freeman 3B, Young HR, Hobbs HR

Manchester Pitching:

E. Applegate (L) 5 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Young 2 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K