Frances Viola (Askren) Fannin, 92 years of age, formerly of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on March 28, 2022, at the Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley, Ohio. Frances was born in Winchester, Ohio on July 31, 1929 to the late Richard and Celesta Belle (Wilson) Askren. She was joined in marriage to Ralph Edwin Fannin on April 12, 1947.

They were blessed with seven children – Holly Ann Higham of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Sandra Kay (Stephen) Crabb of LeHigh Acres, Florida, Karen Sue Bevins of Lewis Center, Ohio, Ralph Stephen (Pamela) Fannin of Bradenton, Florida, Teresa Diane (Lonnie) Ward of Peebles, Ohio, Lacretia Lynn Fannin of West Liberty, Ohio and Mark Kevin Fannin of Bradenton, Florida. The Fannins were also blessed with 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Surviving siblings are Leona (Johnny) Inskeep of Winchester, Ohio, Wilma (Thomas) Breeze of Winchester, Ohio, Beverly Butler of Byron, Illinois, Bonnie Harover (Gary McClellan) of West Union, Ohio, Cheri Ayers of West Carrollton, Ohio, Charles (Virginia) Askren of Lynchburg, Ohio and sisters-in-law Judy Askren of Springboro, Ohio and Joann Askren of Batavia, Ohio along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband on June 30, 2007, her daughter-in-law Bertha Fannin, her son-in-law Joseph Higham, her two brothers Larry and David Askren, and her two sisters Naomi Askren and Mary Nell Horn.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home, Seaman, Ohio, with interment following in the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

Any memorials may be made to the Peebles Church of Christ, 6050 Steam Furnace Road, Peebles, Ohio, where the Fannins were members for many years prior to retiring to Florida.