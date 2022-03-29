Mrs. Dolores Marie (Ledwin) Boerger, 89 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her family.

Dolores was born September 6, 1932, in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of the late Edgar and Carol (Buelterman) Ledwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Boerger, who passed away on January 13, 2007; a son, Paul Boerger; and two daughters, Therese Boerger and Mary Ann Zella.

Dolores is survived by seven sons, Anthony Boerger of Seaman, George Boerger of Seaman, Stephen Boerger of Cincinnati, William Boerger of Seaman, Peter Boerger of Seaman; Karl (Kelly) Boerger of Seaman and Louis (Miranda) Boerger of Minford; and five daughters, Eileen Bryant of West Union, Rebecca (Greg) Bonnell of Columbus, Lucy Kepler of Bainbridge, Barbara Boerger of Pennsylvania and Deborah Kessler of Georgia. Dolores also leaves two brothers, Edgar (Martha) Ledwin, Jr., and Charles (Mona) Ledwin; and three sisters, Jane Grande, Dorothy (Steven) Davis and Carolyn Snell. Dolores will be missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the St. Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, in Peebles, Ohio. Fr. Craig Best will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Tranquility Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial donations be made in Dolores’s name to the St. Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 205 Wendell Avenue, Peebles, Ohio 45660, or online at https://www.holytrinity-ac.org.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.