Betty L. Leach, 87, of Winchester, Ohio, was born in West Union to parents Oscar Fields and Ruth (McNeilan) Fields on March 10, 1935 and passed away March 24, 2022 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Leach; parents, Ruth Fields and Oscar Fields; one sister, June Foreman; and nephews James “Jim” Foreman and Steve Blackburn.

Betty is survived by two sisters, Catherine Plummer of Peebles and Florence Blackburn of Lebanon; nieces Brenda Hughes, Teresa Winkler and Debbie Baker; nephews Daniel Plummer, Chuck Forman and Dennis Plummer; and numerous great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

Betty was a great sister aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

The public visitation is from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public graveside funeral is at 2 p.m. on Wednesday March 30, 2022 at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Pastor Greg Seaman will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.