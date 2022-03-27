Ralph Daniel Mitchell III, 58, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away on March 21, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 25, 1963 in Toledo. He was preceded in death by his wife, Verna Robin Mitchell; mother, Lois Ann Mitchell; one brother, Bruce Mitchell; and two sisters, Beverly Barrett and Lisa Mitchell.

Ralph is survived by father, Ralph Mitchell, Jr. of Aberdeen; one son, John Herd of Toledo; one sister, Latasha Herd of Toledo; one step-daughter, Jamie Collins of Toledo; two brothers, Forest Mitchell of Aberdeen and Kenny Mitchell of Toledo; two nieces, Nielisa Mitchell-Mellenkamp and Lois Mitchell; and two nephews, Christopher Mitchell and Forest Mitchell.

Ralph loved his family and would do anything for anyone. He was a very hardworking man and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693, (937) 544-2121.

Mr. Mitchell will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.