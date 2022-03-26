The Jefferson Alumni, Blue Creek, Ohio will be awarding Don & Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships, Ron & Ruth Lykins Scholarships, Jefferson Alumni Scholarships, and the Dr. James & Suzanne Branham Scholarship and new for 2022, two David Brown Memorial Scholarships. Scholarships awarded will be for $750 or $1000 depending on the amount of funds available and the number of applicants.

The Don & Flo Armstrong Memorial Scholarships, the Ron & Ruth Lykins Scholarships, and the Dr. James & Suzanne Branham Scholarship were initiated by Ron Lykins and his late wife Ruth and are funded by Ron and Armstrong Family members. The Jefferson Alumni Scholarships are funded by generous contributions from Jefferson Alumni members, friends, or their family members. The David Brown Memorial Scholarships were initiated and are funded by his brothers Phil and Tom. David was a 1967 graduate.

To be eligible for any of the scholarships, the applicant must be a direct descendent of a Jefferson High School graduate. One submission is all that is necessary to be considered for any of the scholarships.

Eligible high school seniors must apply by the last Friday in April. (April 29) The applicant should include the following information:

• Write a 1 to 2-page narrative outlining personal plans, including where he/she will attend college or technical/trade school. Include in the narrative a summary of school activities, accomplishments, awards and community service.

• Include official high school transcript that indicates the applicant has met State graduation requirements.

• Attach your high school attendance record for grade 9 to the present and ACT or SAT score report, if not included on transcript.

• List the name, address, and phone or email where applicant may be contacted and the names and contact information for your mother and father.

• Include the name and year of graduation, if known, of the Jefferson High School graduate who is related directly to the applicant.

Please complete and mail scholarship information so it is received no later than Friday, April 29 to: Linda Stepp, 13370 State Route 136, Winchester, OH 45697.

Members of the Armstrong family and/or Alumni Officers will review applications and may request a phone or personal interview of the applicants and will then select and notify the recipients. We will award the scholarships to the recipients in-person at the Jefferson Alumni meeting which is scheduled mid-day on Saturday, May 28.

All these scholarships are open to graduating seniors in Adams County as well as graduating seniors across the country who meet the eligibility requirements outlined above. Donations to the Jefferson Alumni Scholarship fund may be sent to the same address as above and can be designated in honor of or in memory of a family member, staff member or classmate.