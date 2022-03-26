By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

From healthline.com – When in Doubt, Shout It Out! 8 Drug-Free Ways to Battle Anxiety – Between work, bills, family, and trying to stay healthy, the everyday pressures of life can turn you into an anxious mess. You’re not alone. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the United States, affecting 40 million adults.

Like so many others looking for relief, you may have turned to medication for help. Although antianxiety drugs can ease your anxiety, the serenity can come with a price tag in the form of side effects. The good news is that popping pills isn’t the only way to get your fears and nerves under control. Here are eight simple and effective ways to battle anxiety without medication.

1. Shout it out – Talking to a trusted friend is one way to cope with anxiety. But there’s something even better than talking: screaming at the top of your lungs. We’re talking about a healthy release of emotions in a controlled environment. The more you fight anxiety, the more overwhelming it can become. Instead, embrace anxiety as a part of your life, and then let it go. Scream at the top of your lungs, punch a pillow, stomp your feet, or pound your chest. Do whatever helps you get it out!

2. Get moving – Physical activity raises endorphins and serotonin levels to help you feel better emotionally. Aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity three to five days a week. Any type of movement is good, so put on your favorite jam and move around the house or grab a mat and break out into your favorite yoga poses.

3. Break up with caffeine – Caffeine gives the nervous system a jolt, which can boost energy levels. But when under pressure, this nervous energy can induce an anxiety attack.

4. Give yourself a bedtime – Humans need sleep to function properly, so do yourself (and everyone around you) a favor and get eight to nine hours of sleep every night. Develop a bedtime routine to read a book or do something relaxing before bed.

5. Feel OK saying no – You’ll have little strength to care for your personal affairs if you spend almost all your energy caring for others. This doesn’t mean you should never help anyone, but know your limitations, and don’t be afraid to say “no” when you need to.

6. Don’t skip meals – Skipping meals can make anxiety worse. Your blood sugar drops when you don’t eat, which causes the release of a stress hormone called cortisol. Cortisol can help you perform better under pressure, but it can also make you feel worse if you’re already prone to anxiety.

7. Give yourself an exit strategy – Sometimes, anxiety is due to feeling out of control in certain situations. You can take steps to identify your triggers and cope with circumstances that cause anxiety. For example, instead of carpooling with your friends to a function, drive yourself. This way, you can leave if your anxiety starts to build. The more in control you feel, the less anxiety you’ll have.

8. Live in the moment – You can’t control the future, and you can’t borrow a time machine and change the past, so here’s a thought: Take each day as it comes. Not to say you can’t be proactive and head off problems but don’t put too much focus on what has been and what will be that you create anxiety for yourself. Mindfulness and meditation are rooted in living in the moment and have been proven to ease anxiety. Try practicing for a few minutes a day and increase the duration over time.

The Ohio Department of Development and ABCAP want to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31.

Just A Thought: “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” ~Helen Keller, Let Us Have Faith, 1940