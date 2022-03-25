By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The coaching carousel for the West Union High School softball program continues to swing as the Lady Dragons will have yet another new head coach for the 2022 season. This time they turn to a former county rival, Miranda (Schiltz) Grooms, a former member of the Manchester Lady Hounds softball squad. The high school program at WUHS will be a family affair as Miranda’s father, Noah Schiltz, will assist and head up the JV team,

Numbers have been a problem in some recent years for Lady Dragons softball. but if the 2022 early roster remains intact, there will be plenty of options for this year’s coach with 23 girls available as of press time. It will be a young West Union group, with just four seniors projected, along with seven freshmen. The 2022 Lady Dragons roster includes:

Seniors- Abby Gillespie, Alexis Cruea, Brooklun Wilson, Christian Shivener

Juniors- Kenidi Williams, Audrey Weakley, Payton Stapleton, Leeann Bevens, Hannah Ford, Rylie Abbott, Carly Leonard, Kristriauna Tackett

Sophomores- Abigale Abbott, Jaylynn Mason, Sara Boldman, Kristrin Tackett

Freshmen- MacKenzie Stout, Kiley Cooper, Olivia Lewis, Lilly Reed, Alexis Cowen, Shelby Stephenson, Morgan Rhodes

(Roster provided by the WUHS Athletic Department)

Though the weather forecast is calling for a chilly morning, Coach Schiltz and her troops are scheduled to open their 2022 campaign at home on Saturday, March 26, an 11 a.m. doubleheader with visiting Western Latham. The Lady Dragons will open Southern Hills Athletic Conference play on Tuesday, March 29 with a trip to Whiteoak.