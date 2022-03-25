Neighborhood revitalization discourages crime

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It seems like it’s always National “Something” Day. According to daysoftheyear.com, Sunday, March 27, 2022, is National Neighbor Day. We shouldn’t need a special day to remind us to be neighborly. Still, it’s good to recognize that our neighborhoods and relationships matter for our mental wellbeing and safety.

Fred Rogers, the ultimate neighbor, said, “All of us, at some time or other, need help. Whether we’re giving or receiving help, each one of us has something valuable to bring to this world. That’s one of the things that connect us as neighbors – in our own way, each one of us is a giver and a receiver.”

Our neighborhoods are not just places we live; they are places where we have influence. Malcolm Gladwell highlights The Broken Window Theory in the book The Tipping Point. The idea is that when even small things are left undone in a community, it can incite crime. Neighborhoods decline when folks leave broken windows, graffiti, and trash piles unattended. The lack of social care increases the potential for corruption and can spread through an entire community. The theory suggests that police should target these minor crimes to establish order. Gladwell says, “If you want to bring a fundamental change in people’s belief and behavior…you need to create a community around them, where those new beliefs can be practiced and expressed and nurtured.”

Another theory is known as the Busy Streets Theory. The University of Michigan Professor Marc A. Zimmerman in his article, “Want to fight crime? Plant some flowers with your neighbor,” explains, “It’s better for neighborhoods to clean up and maintain their own streets.” This sense of pride and goodwill extends throughout a neighborhood and discourages corruption. Zimmerman explains that crime rates drop after neighborhood improvements because the community becomes engaged with one another. Neighbors who work together create a spin-off effect. Revitalizing public spaces leads to more neighborhood activities and encourages acquaintances.

A healthy and thriving neighborhood requires being neighborly every day – looking out for one another. The novelist Wendell Berry describes, “A viable neighborhood is a community: and a viable community is made up of neighbors who cherish and protect what they have in common.”