Monday, March 21 was World Down Syndrome Awareness Day and a group of North Adams Elementary first graders had a special visitor to mark the event. Hunter Rapp, a graduate of North Adams High School, made a vist to Mrs. Horsley’s first grade and read “If You Give a Pig a Pancake” to the class and all reports are that Hunter did an outstanding job. The students also rocked out their socks in support of World Down Syndrome Awareness Day to show their support to Hunter and their classmate, Derrick. (Provided photo)