Crafting for a living: Fourth in a five-part Defender exclusive series

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Vicki Mason has crafted her entire life. When an opportunity opened to do crafts for a living, she convinced her newly retired mother, Lora James, that she would be bored in retirement. She persuaded James that they needed to purchase the business, now James and Mason Designs, LLC—located at 124 Market Street, West Union. The shop’s equipment looks intimidating, but the creation process sounds fun, and it’s easy to get excited about the operation they have going there.

About eight years ago, Vicki started making custom tumblers. She worked all day in insurance and then made tumblers in the evening and on weekends. When this personalizing business became available, she convinced Lora to look at the production. They toured in May 2021, signed the papers in July, and started part-time. But the orders came in, and business was growing, so Mason left her full-time job in November, and she and her mom have been working at James and Mason Designs, LLC full-time ever since. Mason and James agree that the machinery took some time to learn. They started training at the end of May. Mason knew some of the basics, having worked with a heat press before the venture. However, they both had to get acquainted with the embroidery machine, which Lora says, “It’s still scary.” Also, they learned about the screen setting and burning process, sublimation, and preparing quotes for orders.

James says she was never bored, to begin with, but Mason laughs and says, “She just didn’t know she was.” James admits that she’s having a good time but doesn’t have the spare time she planned for crocheting in her retirement. James chuckles, “I’ve been working on the same afghan since August, and I might be half done. I’d usually have four or five done by now.” Mason says of her mom, “She’s here faithfully. Every single day that I’m here – she’s here.”

James and Mason have different working styles. Mason thrives in chaos, whereas James relishes an orderly work environment. Mason explained that they do everything in-house except digitizing logos, but they work with a company that completes that piece. Mason does the screen printing, heat pressing, custom tumblers, etching, and other personalized techniques. James does the embroidery. Mason said folks will inquire if they can do this or that, and she’ll reply, “I don’t know, but I’m willing to try.”

There are heaps of personalized items in the workshop: Mousepads, blankets, lanterns, wine glasses, tumblers (both sublimated and epoxy), shirts, pens, hats, blankets, bags, and pretty much any item these ladies can customize. Creativity and hard work are in their genes, and they are not afraid of a challenge. James says, “It’s been a lot of fun, and Mason adds, “The days just fly by.”