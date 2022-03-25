Isabella Wisecup makes podium in fifth

West Union fifth grader Isabella Wisecup, fifth from left, earned a fifth-place finish at last weekend’s OAC Wrestling State Tournament. (Provided photo)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The success of young wrestlers from Adams County continued on Saturday, March 19 at the Ohio Athletic Committee State Tournament, held at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.

An OAC state freshman state championship came back to the county in the hands of West Union freshman Ethan Cantrell. Wrestling for PROA, Cantrell had a perfect day going 4-0 in the Freshman 98 lb. Class, winning his title match by a 9-5 decision.

In the Girls Division II 65 lb. Class, West Union fifth grader Isabella Wisecup, wrestling for OVWA, also made the podium with a fifth place finish.

Also participating in the tournament were Bryson Francis, Logan Cole, London Schmauch, and Lexie Cantrell.

There are also two West Union wrestlers participating in this weekend’s OAC Grade School State Tournament- Josh Tener and Braylen Reeves.