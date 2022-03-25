By Julia McCane-Knox

Come join our team. The Adams County Public Library is currently hiring. We are looking for a part-time Library Assistant / Programmer for the West Union Library (29 hours / week). Wages for Library Assistants / Programmers start between $12.75 and $14.35 per hour, based on education and prior experience. For more information, go to adamscolibrary.org and click Job Opportunity.

Sign up your preschooler for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. The concept is simple, the rewards are priceless. Read a book (any book) to your newborn, infant, toddler, or preschooler daily. The goal is to read 1,000 books before your child goes to kindergarten. Sound hard? Not really. Think about it. Three hundred and sixty-five days make up one year. In three years, you could read 1,095 books together. In addition, these bonding moments last a lifetime and support lifelong learning and the love of reading. To keep track of the books that you read, just download the Beanstack app or stop by any Adams County Library to pick up a reading log. Each time your child reads 100 books, stop by the library to pick up a prize.

Encourage a love of reading in your little ones. Sign them up to receive books monthly by mail from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Any Adams County child under 5 is eligible. The library manages registrations for the Adams County Imagination Library and provides essential funding. Nearly half of the children in Adams County are signed up for the Imagination Library. To register for this program, go to our website, hover over Resources, and click Imagination Library.

All Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Curbside After School Meal Program for children, aged 18 and under. Each child will receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week along with a craft kit or activity, which children, as well as parents and caregivers, can pick up. To pick up the meal kits, please call the library upon arrival and state the child’s full name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance, an equal opportunity provider.

For library updates, please check us out on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and our website. If you need tax forms or technology, genealogy, or academic assistance, please stop in, or call the library; we are here to serve the community: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.