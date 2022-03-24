Division IV Sectional champions led by six seniors

After missing last season due to injury, senior Brayden Young and his big bat return to the Manchester lineup for 2022. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

If the first season under head coach Josh Reaves was any indication, the Manchester Greyhounds varsity baseball program is primed for an excellent season in 2022. Last spring, Reaves’ first at the helm, the Hounds finished 16-11 and captured a Division IV sectional championship with a memorable 6-3 road win over favored Whiteoak. The season then ended in the district tourney, but the tournament run gave the Hounds some momentum and confidence heading into their 2022 campaign.

The Hounds lost two valuable cogs from last year’s machine in Kyle Reaves and Cade Colvin, but return a team l ed by the experience of six seniors- Daulton McDonald, Brayden Young, Logan Bell, Ryland Wikoff, Jackson Poole and Lucas Ballinger.

“We lost two big bats in our lineup,” says Reaves. “But we have a great group returning.”

The Manchester lineup should produce plenty of offense but their strength may just be a deep pitching staff, led by one and two men, Bell and Wikoff. “We’re lucky to have so many arms and we’ll need them all at some point or another,” said Reaves.

“Logan is our ace and he’llalso play shortstop and do some catching, he’s already committed to Shawnee State,: said Reaves. “He’s ready to go on the mound and will bat #2 in our lineup. Wikoff will be our leadoff hitter and be the #2 starter, coming off a knee injury from basketball season.”

“Jackson (Poole) is going to move across the diamond from first base to third base as well as do some pitching and we’re going to move him up to the three-spot in the order so that way he can see some good pitches, Brayden (Young) didn’t get to play last year, tore his ACL, and we missed him. He;s back with a stronger arm and stronger body and he’ll really help us this year with his bat.”

Behind the plate, most of the catching duties will be handled by junior Aaron Lucas, who will also pitch according to Coach Reaves. “He won us some big games last year,” said the Hounds’ head man. When Lucas is out of the catcher’s gear, it will be either Bell or freshman Malaki Bayless going behind the plate.

Junior Karson Reaves moves from third base to first base and brings his left-handed bat to the lineup, along with his baseball knowledge, having played travel ball since he was eight years old. The multi-sport senior McDonald will see most of his time at second base, while also being one of the team’s top five pitchers. A lot of the shortstop duties will fall on freshman Leland Horner, who also adds an arm to the Greyhound staff. “We’ve watched Leland play over the last few years, growing up and getting stronger and his mechanics and baseball knowledge are phenomenal,” says Coach Reaves. “We have a lot of interchangeable parts in both the infield and outfield which will be a plus for us.”

Junior Drew Kennedy begins the season as the left fielder, but will also see some action on the infield and on the mound according to the head coach. Wikoff will man the center field spot, while Young will handle the right field duties.

“Malaki (Bayless) has been with the program for awhile, catching four or five years in youth ball and he will help us,” says Reaves. “Connor Darnell is running track but he is also playing baseball for the first time in awhile and he is going to help us on the basepaths with his speed. We have some other young guys who will play roles in the future- Braylan Roberts, Ronnie Elam, Johnny Adams and Rylee Lehr being some of the names Reaves mentioned.

The Greyhounds are in the small school division of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, a group that has been dominated by Whiteoak in recent seasons. “Whiteoak is still the favorite and I totally think it will be between us and them throughout the season,” says Coach Reaves. “I like our chances but it will be a good two games when we play and I hope we don’t have to see them in the sectionals again.”

“For is to have a successful season, we are going to have to be disciplined at the plate, we have to be patient and put the ball in play,” said Reaves.

The Greyhounds open their regular season on Monday, March 28 when they host Portsmouth Clay in non-conference action and begin conference play the next night when they will host Eastern Brown.