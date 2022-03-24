Gas hikes affect Adams County businesses

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

U.S. gas prices hit record heights after the sanctions put on Russia due to their invasion of Ukraine. These are the highest prices in the U.S. since 2008. The worldwide average is just under $5 a gallon, but Fox2detroit.com reports that some countries pay close to $11. The Ohio average for unleaded gasoline is around $4.07. Currently, the cheapest gas found in Adams County is $4.05 a gallon. On March 15, 2022, CBSnews.com reported that some relief might be in sight as oil dropped from $130 a barrel the week before to $96.84 on Tuesday.

How has this affected our local businesses? Chasta Sutterfield, FRS Transportation Office Manager, says, “It’s business as usual, but it’s busier. Folks are scheduling more rides because paying FRS for a monthly pass or a one trip fee is less expensive than paying for gasoline for their vehicles.” Sutterfield explained that people could buy a monthly pass for transportation services in Adams and Highland counties for $35. This pass can be used for 30 days (must be weekdays) with unlimited access. A one-trip ride typically costs a couple of dollars. Currently, FRS is not considering raising its rates.

Abbi Rigdon of Adams County Florist also commented, “Gas prices have definitely impacted us. All of the items delivered to us have gone up in price and caused us to pass on those charges.” Overall, delivery charges for products the florist uses went up a couple of dollars. Rigdon said they typically don’t charge for funeral home deliveries. With the current gas price hikes, they need to charge for funeral deliveries that are not in town.

The West Union Flower Shop is taking a loss right now but won’t be able to continue to operate on the same delivery fees they’re currently charging. The owner, Mary Harper, says, “We cover very rural areas in Brown, Highland, and Adams counties. The gas price increase has affected our overall costs.”

Richard Purdin, farmer and Agricultural Educator of the OSU Extension office, says the gas hike has affected farmers tremendously. He stated, “Fuel has an outreaching effect on everything a farmer does. It’s about two times higher than it was a year ago.” Farmer Todd Raines concurs, saying, “The biggest factor has been the propane price that we use to grow the product.” As far as affecting prices, he states, “Everything went up 10 to 12% as a whole.”

Richard Seas, Superintendent of the Adams County/Ohio Valley School District, summed the gas price hike up in one word, “Ouch!” Transportation is a substantial part of the school’s operation. Seas communicated that gas prices affect busing and the parents, teachers, and students driving to school. “It has put a burden on the district,” he said. Seas explained that the school district has always tried to economize even before the gas hikes and use their buses efficiently.

There was a discussion regarding canceling some extracurricular activities and trips but Seas states, “We will weather the storm. Our students are coming off the back of a pandemic and need normalcy. We will utilize some of the ESSER funds (COVID relief) to finance the extracurricular events. We plan to try to make this spring as normal as possible. I hope prices don’t go higher, but kids have lost opportunities over the past couple of years and need normalcy.”

Seas explained that the school continues to dual-route their buses, which began during COVID. Transporting high school students earlier in the day than elementary students has proven to save money, require fewer bus drivers, and enable bus drivers to drive longer hours. The savings they experienced during COVID don’t apply during this gas increase, but hopefully, gas prices will decrease, and they will see some savings again. Seas continued, “Transportation is a big deal. Our kids need to get to school. If we don’t get them there, they may not make it there.” Seas is passionate about keeping things as planned. He concludes, “It’s business as usual.”

This People’s Defender reporter decided she needed to stop and fill her tank. At $4.81 a premium gallon, she echos Mr. Seas, “Ouch!” She asked Jared, a store clerk from Speedway in West Union, how things were going. He said, “People are still buying gas, but they’re complaining about it. It’s unbelievable; people will just put $3 or $5 in to get where they are going.” Let’s hope they don’t have far to go.