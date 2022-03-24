By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Unfortunately, it had to be done posthumously, but former North Adams boys basketball coach Dave Young was honored on Saturday, March 19 during the Ohio High School Athletic Association Boys State Tournament, held at the University of Dayton Arena.

Young was honored with the OHSAA Naismith Memorial Meritorious Service Award, given to people for their contributions to the sport of basketball or interscholastic athletes. Coach Young was actually a 2021 honoree but the COVID pandemic forced the year delay.

Coach Young coached two years at Whiteoak and one at Minford before moving to the North Adams program, where he spent 24 years as a head coach, taking his 1995-96 to the State Final Four. Young had a career record of 403-189 and retired after the 2010-11 season. He passed away at the age of 57 in 2012 after a lengthy illness.

Coach Young was represented at the Saturday ceremony by his wife Nancy and a number of family members.`