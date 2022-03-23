Shipley takes over as new North Adams coach

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After struggling in recent seasons, the North Adams Lady Devils softball squad will look to a new head coach to lead them to success in the 2022 campaign.

North Adams fans are used to seeing David Shipley as an assistant on the girls’ soccer sideline, but he now slides into the dugout as the head softball coach. Ironically, he will be switching spots with the girls soccer head coach, Morgan Hendrickson, who now becomes Shipley’s softball assistant.

The 2022 Lady Devils softball squad is pictured above. Front row, from left, Madalynn Tumbleson, Abbey Jarvis, Mona Edwards, Morgan Shupert and Emma Moore; Back row, from left, Teagan Lloyd, Jaylynn Collett, Daisy Holt, Trinity Heppard and Brooklyn Taylor. Absent from the photo were Morgan Blythe, Luvinnia Rhoads and Kaylee Tumbleson. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

Weather permitting, the Lady Devils are slated to open their 2022 season with a tough road trip, a doubleheader at Portsmouth Clay on Saturday, March 26. The home opener for Shipley and his squad is set for Monday, March 28 when they will host Greenfield McClain and they will open up Southern Hills Athletic Conference play the next day with a trip to Fairfield.