Dean Garrison, 63, of West Union, Ohio passed away on March 15, 2022. He was born October 3, 1958 in Peebles. He was preceded in death by parents Ronnie and Maxine Garrison and four siblings.

Dean is survived by one daughter, Autumn Garrison of West Union; three brothers, Tim (Kathy) Garrison of Peebles, Dan (Starla) Garrison of Blue Creek and Jeff (Ginger) Garrison of Gainsville, Georgia; four sisters, Susan Chenoweth of Peebles, Pam (Donald) Turner of West Union, Vicky Jones of Seaman and Debbie Fetters of Seaman; and many nieces and nephews and several friends.

Mr. Garrison will be cremated, there are no services at this time.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.