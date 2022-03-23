Curtis Lee Hicks, Sr., 60 years of age, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Christ Hospital, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Curtis was born on October 27, 1961, in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late Jack and Ethel (Gibson) Hicks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters.

Curtis is survived by three sons, Curtis Hicks of Kenton, Ohio, Daniel (Jessica) Hicks of Hillsboro and Steven Hicks of New Vienna; as well as a brother, Jack Hicks, and a sister, Bev Hicks, both of McGuffey, Ohio. Curtis will be missed by his three grandchildren.

The family will plan a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.