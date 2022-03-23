Carl David Fox, Sr., age 84, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Saturday March 19, 2022, at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. He was born on December 11, 1937, in Bucyrus, Ohio, the son of the late Paul Fox and Marie (Barren) Fox.

Carl graduated from the Holy Trinity Catholic School in Bucyrus, and he went on to attend the Columbus College of Art & Design. He met his wife, Judith Ann Alexander Fox, while attending college, and after college they married and later moved to Peebles, Ohio. He was a member of St. Mary Queen of Heaven Catholic Church for over 30 years, a life-long member of the Knights of Columbus, and presently a member of the Presentation Ministries Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel in Peebles. He was the grounds keeper at Presentation Ministries, and he was currently working on a Rosary Trail through the woods at the church. He was very artistic, enjoyed being outdoors, and loved teaching and playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had an infectious smile! And a mischievous glint in his eye. He will be greatly missed.

Carl is survived by three sons, Carl David Fox, Jr. of Peebles, Brian (Jennifer) Fox of Williamsburg, and Ray Fox of Peebles; nine grandchildren, Jeremy (Ashley) Fox, Bridgette Fox, Brianna Kies, Nichole Nace, Gabrielle Fox, Brenton Jacob Fox, Taylor Fox, Nathaniel Fox and Jesse Grissett; eight great grandchildren, Alexys, Kamden, Joshua, Bryson, Sylviannah, Kyra, Wyatt and Emmerson Rae; a brother, Richard “Dick” Fox of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Ann (Alexander) Fox on August 24, 2001; a daughter, Patricia Fox; a grandson, Bradley Christopher Kies; a daughter-in-law, Regina Fox; five sisters, and nine brothers.

Friends will be received at the Presentation Ministries Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday March 26, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday March 26th in the Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel, 5701 Lawshe Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660. Father Craig Best will be the Celebrant.

Burial will take place at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carl’s name in c/o Turner & Son Funeral Home, P.O. Box 127, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.