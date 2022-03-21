Sharon L. Young, age 79 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022. Sharon was born October 19, 1942 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Clarence and Wyvonne (Bayless) Taylor.

Survivors include her husband, Clyde Young of West Union, Ohio; Many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Olive Louise Brannigan of Jamestown, Ohio; special friend Helen Bayless of West Union, Ohio; and her church family.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the West Union Church of Christ in Christian Union with Richard Lloyd officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held on the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the church.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home of West Union is serving the family.

Memorials can be made to the West Union Church of Christ in Christian Union.