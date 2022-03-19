Submitted News

America prides itself on being the land of the free and the home of the brave. But we are free because of the brave, and those courageous people include those who serve in the military, who either deliberately go in harm’s way or know they are at risk of encountering danger to ensure our freedom. Despite their service, those who muster out into civilian life have no guarantees. Most come back different; the psychological pain faced by soldiers returning home goes beyond the consequences of experiencing the trauma of service and war.

Veterans are historically more at risk of becoming homeless than civilians for various reasons: post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, anxiety and depression, and the difficult transition from the military. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that 12 percent of the nation’s homeless population are veterans. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calculates that nearly 50,000 veterans are homeless on any given night.The homeless are easier to see in the city —lying in doorways under boxes or bundled up on the corner asking for food and spare change. In communities like those in Adams County, the homeless are invisible too often.

Luckily, even the invisible sometimes have guardian angels; as one evening, we received a call from the sheriff’s department. On one of the coldest nights of the year, they found a man living in a shed on an

abandoned property. When Richard was found, the temperature was below 20 degrees; he was lying in a plywood shed with no blankets and only trash to protect him from the outside elements. Hypothermia had already set in; another hour and Richard would have been found frozen to death. Richard was barely conscious when found and, after medical attention, came to stay at the Messianic Refuge.

Richard Bates enlisted in the Vietnam War at age 17. He was almost at the end of his first tour when his helicopter was shot down and crashed. Richard, who was shot in the back, luckily survived the attack, unlike most others that horrible day. However, it took him years to recover physically, and he still can only move around with the assistance of a walker. Once home, he had a hard time transitioning back into normal life; he said, “No one understood what I saw and what it was like over there, so I drank too much, and I was mean, I got into a lot of fights.” Unknowingly, Richard struggled with PTSD and other underlying mental health issues. Even though many doctors diagnosed it, it took him years of fighting with the V.A. to approve his disability finally. During that time, Richard came to peace with his anger through what could only be described as divine intervention, “One day a voice told me that I no longer had to be mean and I should be nice to everyone and love them as Jesus loved me. I listened, I really listened, and from that day forward, I found peace in my heart and haven’t been mean to anyone since,” said Richard.

Richard became homeless when he left the group home due to a disagreement with another resident. Unfortunately, he was unable to find other living arrangements and found himself sleeping in

various structures until he was found by The Messianic Shelter staff in Adams County. According to the U.S. census, Adams County has a population of 27,477 and a population density of 47 people per square mile. Although Adams County has always suffered from generational poverty, The closing of The Stuart and Killen power stations in 2018, which had generated 60 million in payroll each year, caused an economic cataclysm in which the county has never recovered. Because of the rural landscape paired with economic devastation, there are many places upon which a homeless person can hide.

Driving through Manchester, the area looks to be beautifully spread out and serene with idyllic views of the Ohio River, as if it were the perfect model for a town designed by God’s own architect. However, passing by what were once happy homes now sits many dilapidated structures. Road by road, you see remnants of dwellings with missing windows, walls, or ceilings, some burnt almost to the ground—abandoned R.V.’s and vehicles, barns, and sheds all in similar condition. The swings where children spent moments of joy are now covered with tarps to provide temporary shelter. Without heat, electricity, bathrooms, or any other basic necessity, these dwellings are where the many homeless in Adams County stay when they have nowhere else to go. Isolated with no phones or means of transportation, many have no idea what resources are available to them, others’ mental capacity is diminished to the point where they cannot comprehend their dire situation.

The Messianic Refuge is a reprieve to veterans like Richard and other homeless individuals. Once here, they work with our case managers. Our intensive client-focused case management services do not just graze the surface of an individual’s needs. Still, instead, our in-depth holistic approach is designed to empower clients to draw on their strengths and capabilities to ensure an upward trajectory that meets the needs of each individual so that they may find a permanent solution. Richard said,” The Messianic Staff saved my life and is the first time for as far back as I can remember where I was treated and cared for as a human being, and I am so grateful to them.”

The Messianic Refuge believes that no Veteran who has served our country should be without a place to call home. Just as Soldiers commit to leaving no one behind on the battlefield, we are committed to leaving no Veteran or any other person experiencing homelessness behind to sleep on the streets.

