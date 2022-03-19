Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on February 28, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor John Cole. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley and Laura Meyer joined the session.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending February 25, 2022.

It was moved Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to accept the resignation of Steve Cluxton as a janitor effective February 22, 2022 as presented by Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip. Vote: All aye.

It was moved Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve Pay Request #5 in the amount of $15,222.36 for the FAA Grant 3-39-0112-012-2021 for the Alexander Salamon Airport and to authorize Commissioner Ward to sign documents on behalf of the county. Vote: All aye.

The board met with Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond to discuss the following issues: Personnel- Remote work statistics; Retirement eligibility for 2022; Discipline hearing scheduled; Family and Children First Council- Adams County Developmental Disabilities declined administration due to potential conflict of interest; CSEA Hearing Officer agreement amendment.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve an amendment to an agreement between Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Child Support Enforcement Agency and David D. Wilson as administrative hearing officer for an additional amount of $10,000 for a total amount of $25,000 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

The board discussed the following issues: OVRDC Road Improvement Project Grants- Grants are competitive, application deadline for 2022 is complete; Virginia Road partial vacation petition- Viewing and hearing not set until notification received from Scott Township Trustees.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Port Infrastructure Development Program- $450 million in funding to disperse; no current location in Adams County; Operations/Maintenance MOU agreements- Adams Count Airport package plant; no word from Village of Rome; Adams County Training Center- Formal request for extension due to supply issue; heating/cooling unit to be installed this week; Annex roof- Source estimates for roof replacement including removal of multiple layers of roofing before new install; Adams County Water- 1928 Rule would open unserved areas within the County to other districts; Adams County Regional Water District to improve infrastructure on nearly 110,000 feet of waterlines with funding through ARPA; Scott Township ARPA funds to be used for booster station; Sprigg Township ARPA funds to be used to Clayton Tank Rehab Project. An MOU agreement with Scioto County would allow expansion to Sulphur Creek Road, Green Township; Adams County Water and Pike County Water will request release of unserved areas from Highland County Water District to allow for additional expansion within the county with potential to serve residents who have been requesting water service since 1974; Flood Plain Administration- Several interested individuals willing to be licensed for appointment; Children Services Addition- Reduction of square footage from original proposal necessary; Land Bank report- Documentation was received in a timely manner from properties in the Village of Peebles, (Crum feed mill), Liberty Township (Liberty School) and Manchester (Michael Smith property); however documentation was not received for the Bowman property in Manchester or the Village of Manchester requests. Winchester property will be included in Round II; Adams Lake State Park- Park improvements will be made including park benches; basketball court; walking trail the perimeter of the lake which includes a floating bridge; handicap accessible fishing dock; 5 lane archery range; and disc golf course. Funding for the projects will be a collaboration of the ODNR and Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition.

The board met with EMS Chief Peggy McCleese to discuss the following issues: Ohio EPA squad issue- Violation disputed due to Federal Register Vol. 77, Number 11 which states modifications can be made to emergency vehicles that could lead to decreased engine power, speed, torque with the emission controls in place. Matt Freeman, Ohio EPA, states the removal of the DEF System for performance improvement does not fall under State of Ohio guidelines and the Federal Register guidelines are not recognized in Ohio. Legal counsel will review; Jail Inmate Transport MOU- Village of West Union working on MOU agreement; Village of Manchester meeting cancelled by Sheriff Rogers due to scheduling conflict; New squad- Expected delivery in April, 2022; Drug Dispensers- Units shipped, expected delivery this week.

Laura Meyer met with the board to discuss road conditions on Hafer Road, Tiffin Township. Ms. Meyer stated the Tiffin Township trustees are not willing to take the remainder of the road that is deemed private, but due to current road conditions it has restricted school buses, emergency vehicles, and mail delivery to residents. Ms. Meyer presented petitions to establish Hafer Road (0.6 miles), Earthwood Road (0.5 miles), L.F. Clock Drive (0.25 miles) and Bradley Lane (0.25) as township roads in Tiffin Township. OVRDC Road Access Improvement Grant was discussed to allow for funding of necessary road improvements, however this is a very competitive grant in which the ownership of the road would need to apply with no guarantee it would be granted. Commissioner Pell stated the Tiffin Township Trustees could possibly break the project down into yearly phases to accommodate funding. The petitions will be forwarded to the Tiffin Township Trustees for their recommendation.

Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip met with the board to discuss the following issues: Courthouse roof/chimney repair agreement; Roof/jail issue, possible warranty; Courthouse Interior Clock Replacement- Estimate submitted by Freedomlinx to replace (13) wi-fi clocks for $5,020.95 installed (plastic) and $6330 (metal). The board chose the metal clocks and will table until an updated agreement is received; Courthouse Clock Tower- Fabrication of clocktower equipment estimate.

Members of the Adams County Fair Board met with the board to discuss Merchant Hall building renovations including metal siding, insulations, new doors, and HVAC systems. Plans would include a central meeting place within the county for 4-H members and allow for administrative offices and storage for OSU Extension Department. A bid estimate of $258,406.40 was presented, with an additional request for $70,000 for restroom facilities to be located inside the building. The Fair Board has requested the full amount for the project with no matching funding to be approved through ARPA funding. Commissioner Pell stated that under the guidelines of the ARPA funding, projects must fall under Federal Procurement Guidelines and will require prevailing wages and bid process. The board has requested a certified cost estimate be submitted. The board will review the request with an emphasis that remaining ARPA funding be applied to infrastructure. Also discussed was the Fair Board’s application for funding through the State Capital Budget Program for replacement of the chicken/rabbit barn which is deteriorated and has become a safety concern. Those present for the meeting were Susan May, Leanne Liston, Jason Hesler, Doug Gunter, Richard Lewis, and Chris Moore, Adams County Agriculture Society; and Kristy Watters OSU 4-H Youth Development Educator.

Andy Culbertson met with the board to discuss homelessness in Adams County particularly those with mental health and substance abuse issues. Mr. Culbertson is associated with the Messianic Refuge which has established a counseling retreat located in Brush Creek Township for retired veterans and active-duty members with PTSD. Additional resources of counseling services through A Ray of Hope specializing in addiction counseling for Adams County residents are now located on Cross Road, Winchester. A collaborative effort of the Messianic Refuge and A Ray of Hope have established a homeless shelter for individuals with a history of mental health and substance abuse on Cross Road, Winchester. Since opening year end 2021, the faith-based center has served 15 Adams County residents with an average of 10 in house per day with the potential to expand to 40 beds. The goal is to process clients to next level care. Mr. Culbertson stated Pastor Jeremiah in Maysville served over 300 homeless in 2021 with 60% of those Adams County residents and emphasized the need for services within Adams County. The facility is currently working from referrals from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Adams County Regional Medical Center and concerned citizens within the county for services.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley discussed the Adams Lake State Park Welcome Center Project with the board. State Capital Funding Grant will require the sponsor to have ownership interest in the project with sub-lease interest included in the agreement. Leasee would be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the interior of the building. Sublease agreement would be responsible for utilities, janitor services and opening/closing of the facility on a daily basis. Also discussed was Public Defender for indigent defense hourly rate recommendations and current reimbursement schedule.

It was moved Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to authorize Commissioner Moore to sign the county-wide Cost Allocation Plan (CAP) certification as submitted by Maximus, Inc. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to proclaim March 6-12, 2022 as Girl Scouts Week in Adams County as follows:

WHEREAS, March 12, 2022 marks the 110th Anniversary of Girl Scouts of the USA, founded by Juliette Gordon Low in 1912 in Savannah, Georgia; and

WHEREAS, “throughout its long and distinguished history, Girl Scouts has inspired millions of girls and women with the highest ideals of character, conduct, and patriotism; and

WHEREAS, through Girl Scouting, girls gain courage, confidence and character to make their local communities and the world a better place; and

WHEREAS, more than 2.6 million current Girl Scout members nationwide will be celebrating 110 years of this American tradition, with nearly 60 million women who are former Girl Scouts and living proof of the impact of this amazing Movement;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the ADAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS, do hereby proclaim March 6-12, 2022 as ADAMS COUNTY GIRL SCOUT WEEK in Adams County, Ohio.

IN WITNESS HEREOF, we have hereunto set our hand and caused the Seal of Adams County, Ohio to be affixed this 28th day of February, in the year of our Lord, two thousand and twenty-two.

Those present for the proclamation were: Tabitha Fegan, Troop Leader 9305, Angel W., Troop Leader 9400, and Girl Scout members Makayla N., Adriana L., Kaleigh L., Ella B., Annabelle W. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn.