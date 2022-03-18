Thomas “Tommy” Brown, Jr,. age 87 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at his residence. Tommy was born on March 29, 1934. the son of the late Thomas A. and Mary Belle (Taylor) Brown, Sr. in Monroe Township, Ohio. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife Jackie; brothers William “Bill” Brown and Norman “Moon” Brown; sisters Blanche MaHaffey, Myrtle Meyrs, Mary Baldwin, and Bertha Blythe.

Tommy was a minister since 1952, an Adams County Commissioner for four years, Oliver Township Trustee for 20 years, 15 years with Board of Directors of the Ohio Township Trustees and Clerks, eight Y=years on Governor Rhodes; governing board, 14 years with the Adams County Highway Department, a lifetime farmer, a Korean War Veteran, and served on the Equity Milk Board for 10 years.

Survivors include his daughter, Pamela Brown and Kenneth Swearingen of West Union, Ohio; two sons, Rick Brown and Kelly Brown, both of West Union, Ohio; sister Dorothy Duncan of Williamsburg, Ohio; five grandchildren, Sumer Burton and Adam, T.J. Brown, Kelli Knehtley and Chris, Kyle Brown, and Elijah Blythe and Crystal; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-laws Margorie Scott of West Union, JoAnn Stricklett of West Union, Shelda Waldron Peewee Valley, Kentucky, Kathleen Morrison of Manchester, Joyce Fields of Manchester, and Ruth Brown of West Union.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Donnie McCarty officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery, with military graveside services by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to Hospice of Hope.