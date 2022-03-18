Robert Lee “Bobby” Sears, 78, of West Union, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at his son’s residence in Fayetteville. He was born October 17, 1943 in West Union, son of the late William “Bill” and Bertha Morgan Sears. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sharon Rogers Sears. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Teresa Prater; brothers, William “Bill” and Clifford “Nick” Sears and a sister, Beverly Carol Sears.

Bobby honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Manchester Nazarene Church, retired from Browning Manufacturing and drove for Best Choice.

He is survived by his son, Gregory (Marsha) Sears; step-children, Tina (Tim) Spires, Ken (Yalani) Prater, James “Bear” (Janie) Prater and Darrell Clark; many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a brother, Michael Sears.

Bobby will be cremated. A private family inurnment will take place at the Manchester Cemetery at their convenience.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.