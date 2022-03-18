Vivid imagination leas Eichenlaub into photography business

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“The picture that you took with your camera is the imagination you want to create with reality.” (Scott Lorenzo)

Kendra Eichenlaub of Oakleaf Image has a vivid imagination. A childhood friend saw Eichenlaub’s inventiveness behind the camera and encouraged her to start a photography business. Kendra works another full-time job and is inspired to use photography as her fun and creative outlet. She purchased a camera five years ago, but it wasn’t until about a year ago that she went into business.

Eichenlaub doesn’t have a specific event that she favors photographing, but she likes working with small groups. She said, “I feel like it’s more meaningful for them and me. I’m unrushed, and I can focus on them and be more creative.” Outdoor photography is her favorite, and she enjoys the many nearby Appalachian walking trails.

“Honestly, it’s hard to take a bad outdoor photo in Adams County.”

Three magazines have featured Oakleaf Image’s work. Bold and The Beautiful Magazine and Color Shot Magazine published photographs, and she recently made the cover of Bare Bones Boudoir Magazine. Eichenlaub explains that boudoir photography was not something she had planned to do, and she wasn’t even aware of the market. After seeing some photographs by Oakleaf Image, a lady approached her about taking boudoir pictures for a group of friends. Eichenlaub said the boudoir photo industry has its niche, but she chooses to keep variety in her projects.

Eichenlaub’s future aspirations are to spend more time and energy in photography and growing the business. You can book appointments through Oakleaf Image’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Recently, a customer on Facebook commented on Oakleaf Image’s work, saying, “If y’all are looking for senior pictures or just to capture the moment, you’re missing out if you don’t check out Oakleaf Image. The energy, creativeness, and spontaneous vibes she brings sets her apart from the rest.”