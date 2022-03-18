Submitted News
The MHS Beta Club attended the Beta Club Convention in Columbus from February 14-16.The Club members were accompanied by Cheri McClanahan, Jennifer Dunn and Crystal Roberts.
Manchester High School Senior Beta members brought home 21 top awards at the convention.
Group Winners:
• Marketing & Communication First Place- Logan Bell, Connor Darnell, Drew Kennedy, Aaron Lucas and Brayden Young
• Quiz Bowl Third Place- Emilee Applegate, Jenna Campbell, Maggie Roberts and Casen White
Visual Arts:
• Best of Show Division II- Maggie Roberts (Origami Peacock)
• Black & White Photography Division 1- First Place, Daisy Blythe
• Black & White Photography Division II- Second Place, Maggie Roberts
• Digital Art Division II- Second Place, Karson Reaves
• Drawing Division II- Second Place, Logan Bell
• Fiber Art Division I- First Place, Jenna Campbell
• Fiber Art Division II: Second Place, Emma Farley
• Recyclable Art Division II- Third Place, Eshell Durden
• Sculpture Division II- First Place, Maggie Roberts
• Woodworking Division II- Third Place, Emilee Applegate
Academic Winners:
• Agriscience 11th Grade- Third Place, Emilee Applegate
• Agriscience 12th Grade- Third Place, Zander White
• Creative Writing Division I- First Place, Dakota Francis
• Language Arts 9th Grade- Third Place, Maddie Dunn
• Poetry Division I- First Place, Dakota Francis
• Science 9th Grade- Second Place, Gabby Arnett
• Science 11th Grade- Third Place, Aaron Lucas
• Social Studies 10th Grade- First Place, Connor Darnell
• Social Studies 12 Grade- Third Place, Brayden Young