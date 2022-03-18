Submitted News

The MHS Beta Club attended the Beta Club Convention in Columbus from February 14-16.The Club members were accompanied by Cheri McClanahan, Jennifer Dunn and Crystal Roberts.

Manchester High School Senior Beta members brought home 21 top awards at the convention.

Group Winners:

• Marketing & Communication First Place- Logan Bell, Connor Darnell, Drew Kennedy, Aaron Lucas and Brayden Young

• Quiz Bowl Third Place- Emilee Applegate, Jenna Campbell, Maggie Roberts and Casen White

Visual Arts:

• Best of Show Division II- Maggie Roberts (Origami Peacock)

• Black & White Photography Division 1- First Place, Daisy Blythe

• Black & White Photography Division II- Second Place, Maggie Roberts

• Digital Art Division II- Second Place, Karson Reaves

• Drawing Division II- Second Place, Logan Bell

• Fiber Art Division I- First Place, Jenna Campbell

• Fiber Art Division II: Second Place, Emma Farley

• Recyclable Art Division II- Third Place, Eshell Durden

• Sculpture Division II- First Place, Maggie Roberts

• Woodworking Division II- Third Place, Emilee Applegate

Academic Winners:

• Agriscience 11th Grade- Third Place, Emilee Applegate

• Agriscience 12th Grade- Third Place, Zander White

• Creative Writing Division I- First Place, Dakota Francis

• Language Arts 9th Grade- Third Place, Maddie Dunn

• Poetry Division I- First Place, Dakota Francis

• Science 9th Grade- Second Place, Gabby Arnett

• Science 11th Grade- Third Place, Aaron Lucas

• Social Studies 10th Grade- First Place, Connor Darnell

• Social Studies 12 Grade- Third Place, Brayden Young