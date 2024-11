Herbert Jeffrey Cline, 67 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Vitas Inpatient Unit at Drake Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Jeff was born on October 14, 1954, in West Union, Ohio, the son of the late Everett and Edna (Norton) Cline. He was the brother of Colin Cline and the father of Brandon Cline of Hudson, Florida.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Homes, Bradford-Sullivan Chapel.