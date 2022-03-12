Peebles High School hosts March 6 ceremonies

Pictured above, from left, SHAC Girls Co-Player of the Year Payton Johnson (Peebles), Co-Player of the Year Rylee Leonard (Eastern Brown), and SHAC Girls Coach of the Year Kevin Pickerill (Eastern Brown). (Photo provided by the Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

Pictured above is the 2021-22 Southern Hills Athletic Conference All-Conference Girls Basketball Team, selected by the SHAC coaches. Front row, from left, Madison Bronner (Fairfield), Olivia Crawford (Fayetteville), Macy Etienne (Lynchburg), Emma Fouch (Fairfield), and Mya Hamilton (Eastern Brown); Middle row, from left, Keetyn Hupp (North Adams), Payton Johnson (Peebles), Rylee Leonard (Eastern Brown), Peyton Magee (Fairfield), and Jade Massey (Lynchburg); Back row, from left, Jaylie Parr (Whiteoak), Alexa Rowe (West Union), and Laney Ruckel (North Adams). (Photo provided by the Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

Pictured above are the 2021-22 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Player of the Year and Coach of the Year, Trent Hundley from Eastern Brown and Coach Josh Howland from Fairfield.(Photo provided by the Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

Pictured above is the 2021-22 Southern Hills Athletic Conference All-Conference Boys Basketball Team, selected by the SHAC coaches. Front row, from left, Bradley Ashbaugh (Whiteoak), Landon Barnett (Whiteoak), Braiden Bennington (Ripley), and Jayden Bradshaw (Fayetteville); Middle row, from left, Brady Chisman (Lynchburg), Blake Coffman (Fayetteville), Bransyn Copas (North Adams), Gabe Fyffe (Ripley), and Luke Garrett (Eastern Brown); Back row, from left, Trent Hundley (Eastern Brown), Alan McCoy (Peebles), Zane Porter (Peebles), Isaiah Scott (Manchester), and Reese Teeters (Fairfield). Absent from the photo was Tytis Cannon (Fairfield). (Photo provided by the Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

