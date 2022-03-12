Submitted News

Peebles Village Council Member Tammy Crothers, and the family of Marilyn Knauff recently joined the second and third grade classes at Peebles Elementary for a Dr. Seuss birthday party. In the past two weeks, these students have been collecting new and gently used books to donate to the Peebles Little Library that is located on Main Street.

The visitors presented an explanation of the Little Library and how it came to pass. The Little Library is a memorial to Marilyn Knauff. It was orchestrated by Tammy Crothers in honor of Marilyn’s dedication to reading and the joy she had in sharing the love of reading with everyone she met. She was a librarian at the Peebles Public Library for 15 years. Tammy presented the information about the Little Library and Marilyn’s daughter, Kathy Knauff, talked to the student’s about Marilyn’s lifelong connection to reading.

The students thoroughly enjoyed the presentation. The family is also in the process of finishing the Reading Garden at the Peebles Public Library in her honor. Marilyn believed that books could not only connect us to learning new things, but that they also give us the opportunity to enjoy adventures. Sometimes both can make us a little nervous but they both help us grow. Marilyn’s family gifted the students with some of Marilyn’s favorite cookies, vanilla wafers, and a bookmark.

PES appreciates Councilwoman Tammy Crothers and Marilyn’s family for sharing with the students. This was a perfect way for students to celebrate Read Across America Week.