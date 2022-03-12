By Sherry Larson

The Peebles Village Council met on March 1 at 4 p.m. with all members present.

Mayor Wayne Setty called on a public attendee, Sally Styles, who asked Village Administrator Danny Pertuset about a project’s completion. Pertuset stated the project was complete. Styles also wanted to know the status of the culvert on 41. Pertuset noted that the culvert on 41 has nothing to do with the Village. Pertuset communicated that he had called the state and Styles had called the state and that she was given bad advice. Styles explained the details of the information provided to her, and Pertuset offered clarification. Styles said she heard Pertuset and Police Chief Matt Windle were slandering her name. Styles named Charles McCann as the person giving her information. Chief Windle offered to sit down with Styles and McCann to clarify.

Setty asked Sherry Larson of The People’s Defender to identify herself and welcomed her to the meeting.

Setty asked for a motion to approve the February minutes. Tammy Crothers made a motion seconded by Dave Stephens. All were in favor, motion carried. A motion to approve the treasurer’s report was made by Charles Countryman and seconded by Connie Kidder. All were in favor, motion carried. A motion to approve the mayor and police reports was made by Countryman and seconded by Stephens. All were in favor, motion carried. A motion to approve the water and sewer report was made by Crothers and seconded by Kidder. All were in favor, motion carried.

Clerk Jayme Eldridge reported receiving their final appropriations for spending this year. She asked for a motion to waive to suspend the allocations. Countryman made a motion seconded by Kidder. All were in favor, motion carried. Eldridge then requested a motion to pass the ordinance. Austin Cross made the motion, seconded by Countryman. All in favor, motion carried. Eldridge mentioned May 16, 17, and 18 as the dates for spring cleanup. Countryman made a motion to accept these dates seconded by Eugene McFarland. All in favor, motion carried.

Pertuset discussed an ordinance for water taps with the regulations and rules. The last update was in 2015. He and others have updated this ordinance, including increasing the town contract fee for a new or tap change from $120 to $124. There must be three readings before an amendment, and Pertuset wanted the first reading at this meeting. He offered copies and suggested they go over any questions within the next couple of meetings. No motion was needed.

Solicitor Randalyn Worley had nothing to report. Police Chief Matt Windle had nothing to report. Fire Chief Mike Estep wanted to address a tabled item regarding a blue rescue box. He asked Worley if she had researched whether they could sell it outright since it advertised on Gov.net. Worley said she believed that issue was concluded but would double-check. Worley reviewed her notes and stated that she needed a value because it’s dependent upon the value of the equipment.

Estep said he would like to add two new trainees for a probationary period of six months. The individuals are Tanner Arey and Josh Parks. Countryman made a motion to add these men as trainees, seconded by McFarland. All in favor, motion carried. Estep asked for Brandon Puckett to be brought on for a probationary period. Puckett is already certified. Stephens made a motion to add Puckett on a probationary period, seconded by Countryman. All were in favor, motion carried.

Estep questioned Worley about covenant solutions. They still have not been able to do anything with this. Worley also said the resolution provided by R. Moore Solutions, LLC, to the Village, will need to be redrafted. The resolution provided has nothing to do with the Village’s needs.

Estep discussed a lady in the Village who is having issues with a fallen tree and a significant brush pile. She is requesting to have it burned. Setty is going to look at the situation and will make a recommendation.

Estep announced that Peebles Fire Department was awarded the Department of National Resources 50/50 grant for the third year in a row. Typically, the department spends $20,000, and $10,000 is reimbursed. He exceeded spending by $213. The monies will purchase five new radios. The requirement is to install new radios by 2025 due to new security features. McFarland made a motion to accept the grant, seconded by Countryman. All were in favor, motion carried.

Estep discussed a set of extrication tools. The department currently owns a core system extrication tool, a one-line hose that hooks to the tools, and an old set called Genesis Takes Two. Estep wants to get something more compatible and downsize with a like tool. He found a set on Gov. Deal that was older. Estep researched and discovered that the sets would be worth between $1200 – $1500. He distributed photos of the tool he is interested in purchasing and the existing tools. A significant difference is that the old set does not cut the “new” steel used in the automotive industry. He wasn’t confident that they would win the bid but did not want to overbid. McFarland made a motion to allow Estep to bid up to $1500 for the tool, seconded by Countryman. All were in favor, motion carried.

Tammy Crothers updated the council on a lighting project. She has obtained donated funds to purchase up to ten lights at $930 each. The lights have an eight-foot pole that can stand in up to 120 mile-an-hour winds, batteries that last three years, LED bulbs that last 10 years, and acrylic shades. She asked if they could store the lights in the old firehouse. She thinks the discount would apply if the council wanted to purchase additional lights. Crothers also plans on adding planters. Pertuset questioned whether the council would like to buy some of the lights so that Crothers would have extra money to do the base work. Cross made a motion for the council to pay for half of the lights, seconded by Kidder. All were in favor, motion carried. Crothers also presented to the second and third graders at Peebles Elementary regarding serving on the council and the duties. McFarland and Countryman did not have reports.

Stephens motioned to adjourn the meeting, Countryman seconded the motion.